Wolves Are Nearly Back to Full Strength for a Winnable Stretch

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have a mostly healthy roster as they try to snap a two-game losing skid on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz.

Naz Reid, who was questionable on Monday's injury report with left shoulder soreness, is available. Reid left with the injury after only five minutes in Minnesota's loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Minnesota also played that game against the Spurs — a thriller in which Anthony Edwards scored 55 points, and the Wolves rallied from 25 points down before Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs held on for a tight victory — without Rudy Gobert due to a left hip contusion. Reid wound up starting, but Minnesota played most of the game with 19-year-old Joan Beringer as their only big man.

With a fully healthy lineup Tuesday, Minnesota will likely get back to the normal starting five of Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Gobert. The bench will be led by Reid, along with Mike Conley, Bones Hyland, Jaylen Clark, and Beringer.

The Wolves should be able to rattle off a bunch of wins over the next eight days as they face the Jazz, Bulls, Warriors twice, and the Mavericks. The Jazz and Bulls are feisty, but Minnesota is the superior team. The Mavericks are bad, and the Warriors are now playing without Jimmy Butler, who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Monday.

Every win is important in the West as Minnesota (27-16) is in fourth place, just two games behind third-place Denver (29-14) and three games behind second-place San Antonio (30-13). On theflip side, the Rockets (25-15), Lakers (25-16), and Suns (26-17) are all within one game of the Wolves.

The Wolves and Jazz tip off at 8:10 p.m. CT Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

