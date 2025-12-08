Wolves could be without Anthony Edwards, Terrence Shannon Jr. against Phoenix

An illness has struck Anthony Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr. ahead of the Timberwolves' Monday night game against the Phoenix Suns.

Both players were added to the team's injury report on Monday morning, with Ant-Man and TSJ now listed as questionable ahead of the 6:30 p.m. game. It's a slightly earlier tip tiime at Target Center in Minneapolis because the game is being streamed on Peacock.

Neither player was on the injury report issued by the Timberwolves on Sunday.

If there was ever a game that Minnesota would afford playing without Edwards, it might be this very matchup with the Suns. Phoenix has already ruled out star guards Devin Booker (groin) and Jalen Green (hamstring), while top defender Dillon Brooks (Achilles soreness) is questionable.

Phoenix's starting five without Booker and Green the other day against Houston featured Collin Gillespie, Brooks, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and Mark Williams. That's a lineup that Minnesota, with or without Edwards and Shannon, should beat.

Brooks led the Suns with 23 points in the loss to Houston. Nobody else scored more than 13 points, so if Brooks joins Booker and Green on the bench in Minnesota, it'll make beating the Wolves darn near impossible for the Suns.

The Suns have lost four of six, while the Wolves have won five straight. It's unclear how under the weather Edwards and Shannon are, but they'll at least get ample rest after Monday because Minnesota doesn't play again until Friday, when they visit Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the Golden State Warriors.

Monday's game carries some significance in the early-season standings. Phoenix is 13-10, Minnesota is 15-8. The Suns beat the Wolves in their only previous meeting this season, and it was a game that Minnesota blew.

Leading by eight points with 51 seconds to play, the Wolves' win probability was a staggering 98.6%. But the Suns took advantage of turnovers and wound up getting Gillespie to hit the go-ahead shot with 6.4 seconds to play — and Julius Randle missed a deep three at the buzzer to end the game.

