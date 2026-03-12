Wolves Embarrassed Again in Franchise Record-Setting Loss to Clippers

Don't look now, but the Timberwolves are 13-12 in their last 25 games, and their newest calamity occurred Wednesday night when they gave up 153 points in a loss to the Clippers.

The 153-128 loss marked the most points the Wolves have allowed in regulation in franchise history. The prior franchise-worst performance was in March 2010 when the Wolves allowed 152 points to the Suns.

The Wolves were blown out by 27 points at home by the Magic on Saturday, followed by back-to-back blowout losses in Los Angeles. The Lakers beat them by 14 points on Tuesday, followed by the Clippers destroying them 24 hours later.

"We know we're a good team. It feels like we’re a million miles away from where we were a week ago, but we're not. Just gotta regroup and win the next game," head coach Chris Finch said.

Minnesota was 27-14 entering play on Jan. 16. Since then, they've gone 13-12, with two awful stretches sandwiching a hot stretch. After losing five straight Jan. 16-25, the Wolves responded with 13 wins in their next 17 games, only to fall flat with three consecutive duds in the past four days.

At 40-26, the Wolves enter the day in sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race. The Nuggets (40-26) own the tiebreaker for fifth place, while the Lakers (40-25) and Rockets (40-25) are just a half-game ahead for third and fourth place, respectively.

The Wolves actually shot 60% against the Clippers. They hit 11 of 25 threes and made 25 of 29 free throws. The Clippers just couldn't be stopped, shooting 63% overall while knocking down 19 of 37 threes and 30 of 36 shots at the free-throw line. Kawhi Leonard made 15-of-20 shots and finished with 45 points.

"It's not acceptable. They didn't have a single quarter under 35 points," Finch said. "Not an acceptable defensive performance at all."

The start of the game was as ugly as it gets. Minnesota turned the ball over on five consecutive possessions within the first three minutes before Finch called a timeout with the Clippers leading 12-2.

Less than 3 mins into Wolves-Clippers, we just had the following sequence:



LAC dunk

MIN turnover (Jaden)

LAC three

MIN turnover (Donte)

LAC miss

MIN turnover (Ant)

LAC dunk

MIN turnover (Ant)

LAC three

MIN turnover (Donte)

LAC dunk — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) March 12, 2026

"I think we had seven turnovers in the first 10 possessions or something like that. Careless stuff. Most of them unforced. It kind of set the tone for the game. It was uphill all the way after that," Finch said.

The road trip doesn't get any easier as Minnesota plays at Golden State on Friday, and then at Oklahoma City on Sunday.