What Anthony Edwards Did to Win 3rd Career Player of the Week Award

For the third time in his career, Wolves star Anthony Edwards has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Edwards helped guide the Wolves to a perfect 3-0 record last week, while averaging 28.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. With the three wins, the Timberwolves jumped the Nuggets in the standings and now sit in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Minnesota's star guard led the way in Sunday's 117-108 win over the Nuggets with 21 points and 6 assists. That came several days after Edwards drained a clutch three-point shot late in the team's 94-88 win over the Clippers. The three-pointer extended the Timberwolves' lead to four points with just 43 seconds left on the game clock in the tightly contested Western Conference battle.

Edwards began the week with a big 34-point effort in Minnesota's 124-121 win over Portland, in which both Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert struggled.

It is a continuation of Edwards' strong play this season, as he is averaging 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He was named to the All-Star Game for the fourth straight season and claimed the All-Star Game MVP award. Despite the strong play and leading a top contender, Edwards shockingly still isn't one of the top 10 MVP candidates in a recent model run by Basketball Reference.

It is the first time a Wolves player has been named the conference's player of the week this season. However, it is Edwards' third time claiming the award in his career, having previously won it for the weeks of March 17, 2025, and November 13, 2023.

Wolves' all-time player of the week honors

Kevin Garnett (15x)

Karl-Anthony Towns (7x)

Anthony Edwards (3x)

Al Jefferson (2x)

Kevin Love (2x)

Stephon Marbury (1x)

Sam Cassell (1x)

Nikola Pekovic (1x)

Mo Williams (1x)

The Wolves have won 11 of their last 15 games as they have surged back up the standings in the West. Minnesota has just 21 games remaining and trails the Spurs by 5.5 games for second place. Houston currently occupies third place with a 37-22 record, but is equal with Minnesota as they sit 8.5 games back of the top-seeded Thunder.

While pushing for a top seed in the West, as the Wolves look to make another deep run in the playoffs, Edwards still has a chance to lock up his first career All-NBA First Team selection. If he were able to earn a first-team selection, he would become only the second Wolves player to do so, joining Kevin Garnett, who did it three times during his Wolves tenure.