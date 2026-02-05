Wolves End Two-Decade Drought in Toronto With Win Over Raptors

The Timberwolves stormed back from 18 points down in the third quarter on Wednesday night to take down the Raptors 128-126 and earn a win in Toronto for the first time since 2004. They had previously lost 20 consecutive games at Scotiabank Arena.

In the first game since trading Mike Conley Jr., the Wolves got out to a back-and-forth start in Toronto. The Raptors responded with a strong second quarter and took a commanding 18-point lead in the third quarter.

Minnesota's defense struggled all night, with Toronto's talented trio of Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley all having a tremendous offensive performance. All three players had more than 20 points and combined for 70 total. Despite the Raptors rolling, the Wolves eventually fought back.

Bones Hyland sparked a comeback with 20 points off the bench on 8 of 12 shooting from the field with 7 rebounds in just 26 minutes. Minnesota stormed all the way back to take a 120-119 lead with two minutes to go.

BONES IS FEELING IT. pic.twitter.com/vfy7ep6ocX — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 5, 2026

Anthony Edwards finished with a game-high 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists on 11 of 23 shooting from the field. He was extremely clutch down the stretch for Minnesota to close out a 128-126 win.

Naz Reid added 17 points off the bench, and the Wolves' short bench still outscored Toronto's reserves 37 to 30, despite only playing seven players for more than six total minutes. Most of Minnesota's roster wasn't old enough to have any recollection of the franchise's last win in Toronto, but they were able to get the job done.

After Wednesday night's win, the Timberwolves are now 32-20 with five wins in their last six games. There are more questions than answers heading into Thursday's trade deadline, but the Wolves are quietly one of the hotter teams in the league.

