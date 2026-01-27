Wolves Snap Losing Streak in Blowout Win Over Warriors

After getting smacked by the Warriors by 26 points (111-85) on Sunday, the Timberwolves returned the favor by walloping the Warriors by 21 points in a 108-83 win on Monday.

Both games were played at Target Center in Minneapolis. However, there wasn't a day off in between as originally scheduled after Saturday's game was pushed to Sunday due to public safety concerns in the city following a fatal shooting involving federal immigration agents in the city.

On the court, the Wolves made just two of 12 shots to start the game before finding a rhythm. They outscored Golden State 32-18 in the second quarter and built a lead as large as 32 points in the second half.

Minnesota played without Anthony Edwards, who was ruled out after going through his pregame warmup. The reported toe infection, which the Wolves have dubbed "right foot injury maintenance," was cited as the reason for his absence.

Golden State was also severely shorthanded without Steph Curry (knee), Draymond Green (back), and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle).

Rudy Gobert led Minnesota with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Julius Randle scored 18 points, Bones Hyland provided a spark with 18 points off the bench, and Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo each finished with 15 points.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak and pushed the Warriors a little further behind them in the standings. Had the Warriors swept the two games in Minneapolis, they would've been only a half-game behind the Wolves for seventh place in the Western Conference.

Instead, Minnesota jumped Phoenix for sixth place in the West, and they're only 1.5 games behind fourth-place Houston.

Minnesota will rest on Tuesday before playing another back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday against the Mavericks and Thunder. They play at Dallas on Wednesday night, and then return to Minneapolis to face the Thunder on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. CT.

