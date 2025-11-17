Wolves fans likely won't get the chance to see Wemby in person this month

Timberwolves fans hoping to witness the emerging sensation that is 21-year-old alien-like San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in person are likely out of luck, at least for now.

The 7'4" French phenom is dealing with a calf injury and is "expected to be sidelined for a few weeks," ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday. That probably means he won't play in the Spurs' game against the Wolves at Target Center on Nov. 30, which is less than two weeks away. San Antonio will presumably want to err on the side of caution with their franchise player, who missed 36 games due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder last season.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has a left calf strain and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bqxDL9y6up — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2025

12 games into his third NBA season, Wembanyama has been more dominant than ever. The 2023-24 Rookie of the Year has averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game so far. He's shooting a career-high 50 percent from the field and 86 percent from the free-throw line. Wemby already has four 30-point performances this season, two games with 18 rebounds, and a game with 9 blocks. His limitless ceiling has been on full display.

This injury is certainly good news for the Wolves' chances of beating the Spurs at the end of this month, since San Antonio (which has started 9-4 this season) is substantially more dangerous with its basketball unicorn on the floor. But it's a bummer for fans in Minnesota who were hoping to get a glimpse of the most tantalizing prospect to come into the league since LeBron James.

Wembanyama has played a few games at Target Center thus far in his career, all of them Wolves victories. He was held to 12 points and 10 rebounds on a bad Spurs team early in his rookie year, then had 17 and 13 in February 2024. Late last December, he went for 34 points (albeit on 30 shots) in a narrow loss. He missed the Spurs' most recent game in Minneapolis in March.

Hopefully, Minnesota fans will get a chance to see Wembanyama when the Spurs come back to Target Center on January 11.

Another soft stretch of schedule

Starting with Monday night's game against a 4-10 Mavericks team playing without Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford, the Wolves should have a good chance to take advantage of a weak schedule and stack up some wins over the next few weeks.

11/17 vs. Dallas (4-10 and shorthanded)

11/19 vs. Washington (1-12)

11/21 at Phoenix (8-6)

11/24 at Sacramento (3-11)

11/26 at Oklahoma City (13-1)

11/29 vs. Boston (7-7)

11/30 vs. San Antonio (9-4, likely no Wemby)

12/2 at Pelicans (2-11)

12/4 at Pelicans (2-11)

6-3 feels like it should be the minimum expectation during that nine-game stretch.

