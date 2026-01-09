Wolves hold moment of silence for woman fatally shot by ICE agent in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Renee Nicole Good before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Good, 37, was fatally shot by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

"As we all know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy. We want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened," Wolves head coach Chris Finch said during his pregame media availability.

The Wolves and Cavs were playing in downtown Minneapolis, just miles from where Good was fatally shot on Portland Avenue, near 34th Street, in south Minneapolis.

According to Bring Me The News, Good leaves behind three children a wife.

Good's death has sparked national outrage, with video taken by bystanders from different vantage points circulating on social media, contradicting claims from the Trump administration that Good was driving at the agent in an "act of domestic terrorism."

The Associated Press reports that Good had just dropped off her 6-year-old son at school and was driving home with her wife. It's still unclear why her car was in the middle of the street, where an ICE vehicle was stuck in a snowbank, but family members say Good wasn't known to be an activist or protester.

Good described herself in the bio of an Instagram account as a "poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis."

As of 7:40 p.m. CT on Thursday, a GoFundMe has raised more than $1.1 million for Good's family.

"Renee was pure sunshine, pure love. She will be desperately missed," the GoFundMe says.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis