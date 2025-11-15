Wolves snap strange streak against Kings; Jaden McDaniels avoids injury

The Timberwolves escaped an injury to Jaden McDaniels and found a way to break one of the NBA's strangest streaks with an NBA Cup win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night in Minneapolis.

With the 124-110 home victory, they snapped the streak of 11 consecutive games won by the road team between Minnesota and Sacramento.

Midway through the third quarter, McDaniels's right foot slipped and he fell awkwardly. He appeared to grab his upper-left leg, perhaps his groin. He took off his jersey, tossed it near the scorer's table, and then went to the locker room. But what looked like a potentially serious injury wound up being a momentary absence, as McDaniels returned to the game later in the third quarter, apparently no worse for wear.

Jaden McDaniels slipped and did an awkward splits and grabbed his leg, dropped his jersey at the scorer's table and left the floor pic.twitter.com/M6xN7zHPFH — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 15, 2025

Earlier in the game, McDaniels had to leave after being hit hard in the face. Aside from the injury scares, McDaniels finished with 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting, though he wasn't nearly Minnesota's most potent scorer.

Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 30 points, while Julius Randle packed the stat sheet again with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Donte DiVincenzo added 20 points, with most of them coming on his five three-pointers.

Naz Reid was also productive, supplying 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

The game was close until the fourth quarter, when Minnesota outscored the Kings 32-19.

The Wolves have won four games in a row to boost their record to 8-4. They'll go for five straight when they host Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at 7 p.m. Saturday. Denver will be without Christian Braun, who is out for at least six weeks with a serious ankle sprain.

More from Timberwolves On SI