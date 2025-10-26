Wolves superstar Anthony Edwards departs with injury against Pacers
Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Pacers due to right hamstring tightness, the team announced.
Edwards left Minnesota's home opener after just three minutes and eight seconds of game action had occurred. He suffered the injury while finishing a layup for his second basket of the game. He also hit an early three-pointer. Bones Hyland came into the game to replace Edwards.
After using a slightly awkward-looking extra deceleration step on his layup, Edwards didn't appear to immediately react or grab at his hamstring. But he left the game and quickly went back into the locker room for evaluation. A few minutes of real time later, he was ruled out for the contest.
Edwards had gotten off to a red-hot start to his sixth NBA season for the Timberwolves. He scored 41 points and delivered multiple clutch shots in Wednesday's season-opening win in Portland, despite coming into the game listed as questionable due to back spasms. He then scored 31 points in a losing effort against the Lakers on Friday night.
The 24-year-old Edwards has already proven to be one of the most dynamic players in the NBA. He's coming off of back-to-back seventh-place finishes in MVP voting and second-team All-NBA selections, as well as two straight trips to the conference finals. This year, he's looking to take that leap into legitimate MVP contention and to cement himself as a top-five player in the league.
At least momentarily, that pursuit has now been put on hold due to injury.
The Wolves will play out Sunday's game against the Pacers without Edwards. They're on the front end of a back-to-back at Target Center, with the Nuggets in town on Monday night. One would imagine there's a strong chance Minnesota won't have Edwards for that game, either.
After that, they'll host a rematch against the Lakers on Wednesday. Luka Doncic will miss that game due to injury, and it's possible Edwards will now be out as well. The Wolves then have a couple days off before traveling to Charlotte on Saturday.
The hope will be that it's a minor injury that the Wolves are being cautious with. Any sort of extended absence for Edwards would be a massive blow for Minnesota.
Since being drafted first overall in 2020, Edwards has been remarkably durable. Coming into Sunday, he had played in 383 of a possible 402 regular season games (95.3 percent).
We should learn more about Edwards' status later this evening or on Monday.