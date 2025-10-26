Wolves unveil 'dramatic, theater-style atmosphere' ahead of Home Opener
When the Timberwolves take the floor at Target Center Sunday evening for their home opener, everything will look a lot different despite the roster remaining mostly the same. In fact, everything on the court will pop thanks to the newly installed stage lighting, which will make the experience at Target Center mimic L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena and New York's Madison Square Garden.
In a press release Sunday morning, the Timberwolves said the lighting is "aimed at delivering an elevated, immersive and best-in-class fan experience."
Reportedly costing Wolves and Lynx owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez at least $1.5 million, the lighting system will create "a dramatic, theater-style atmosphere spotlighting the on-court action. The result is a more intense and focused viewing experience that puts the game front and center like never before."
“Our dedicated fans deserve the best when cheering on their favorite teams, and we’re focused on every detail that enhances the in-arena experience for our loyal supporters and players,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Matt Caldwell. “This new lighting design enhances the big-game feel while preserving the close bond between the team and our fans, bringing energy, focus and a sense of spectacle to every Timberwolves and Lynx game.”
It's possible that the lightning is more noticable for fans watching on TV than it will be for fans in the arena.
"When you're there and you're sitting in your seat and you're watching the game, it doesn't feel that much different," Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski said in August when talking about the experience at Lakers games. "But certainly on TV it looks much different. The TV product of having it kind of darkened around and then just having the court illuminated, it makes I think for a cooler feel and a cooler watch. That said, it's more than a million, like $1.6 million to make the change."
Making the Home Opener Sunday night even more electric is the debut of the "trees" jerseys, which will be accompanied by a court to match the iconic look from the early Timberwolves days.