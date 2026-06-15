NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Experts' Latest Picks For Minnesota at No. 28

The 2026 NBA Draft is just over a week away, so let's take a look at some recent mock drafts and see who the experts are projecting the Timberwolves to land with the 28th overall pick.

Jeremy Woo, ESPN: Stanford G Ebuka Okorie

"Okorie chose to turn pro rather than return to Stanford and is expected to be called in the first round, but his range appears wide. Some teams love his elusiveness off the dribble and scoring ability, but there are also concerns about his size. The presence of the more established Christian Anderson, Labaron Philon Jr. and Bennett Stirtz creates some depth at point guard, with at least one of those players likely to fall toward the back of the first. This pick is a potential landing spot for a point guard, with Minnesota needing another ball handler to help Anthony Edwards and create better long-term backcourt depth."

Okorie is a name we've seen connected to the Wolves quite a bit. He's coming off an incredible freshman season at Stanford, where he scored 23.2 points per game and hit the 30-point mark eight times. Okorie is an undersized guard, but the risk for that kind of player is more tolerable at pick 28 than in the top ten, where the Wolves missed on Rob Dillingham two years ago.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Spain G Sergio De Larrea

"The Timberwolves are thought to be exploring potential point guard options in the late first round, and De Larrea is an interesting one after having played a solid role for Euroleague team Valencia this season. He averages nine points and nearly four assists per game in the Spanish ACB league and is a legitimate 40 percent 3-point shooter over the last two seasons."

De Larrea is an intriguing potential target for the Wolves, especially with Donte DiVincenzo sidelined well into next season. The Spaniard is a good shooter with length at 6'6" and some secondary playmaking ability. He's earned praise for his feel and basketball IQ, which are always traits this Timberwolves team can use more of. De Larrea needs to add strength and improve his handle, but he competes defensively and has plenty of traits to like at the end of the first round.

Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo! Sports: Duke G Isaiah Evans

"Just look at how crucial Mike Conley still was to the Timberwolves in these playoffs. But he's 38. And Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland will both be upcoming free agents. The Wolves might need a secondary shot creator that can double up as a scorer. Evans is the kind of shooter that defenses guard and think they've got him contained, then he uses a screen and catches it off a full sprint, moving away from the rim, and somehow manages to rise into a perfect 3-pointer. He's a legitimate sharpshooter with the off-ball chops to thrive without even running any offense for himself, and he also has a developing handle that could unlock more creation chances. But he's still a perimeter-based player who needs to add more layers to his game to become a complete offensive talent."

If the Wolves opt for more of a wing/shooter type than a true point guard — which will of course depend on who's available at 28 — Evans could be a strong option. The 6'6" guard averaged 15 points per game last season and shot 38 percent from three on nearly six attempts per game across his two years at Duke. He feels like someone who can slot in as an immediate role player on a contending team.

Cameron Salerno, CBS Sports: Texas Tech PG Christian Anderson

"Anderson is a true point guard who doubles as a knock-down shooter. 65 of Anderson's 108 3-point shots were non-catch-and-shoot makes, which showcases his ability to create his own shot. He measured at under 6-foot-1 at the combine this week."

Anderson is similar to Okorie as an undersized guard with big-time scoring ability, although he's more of a consistent threat from three-point range. If he makes it all the way to 28, the Wolves could certainly take a swing on Anderson's combination of shooting and traditional point guard skills.

Other prospects who have been linked to the Wolves in mock drafts include Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas and — as a dark horse option — Santa Clara forward Allen Graves.

The first round takes place on Tuesday, June 23.