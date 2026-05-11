Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft: 5 Options for Timberwolves at No. 28
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The NBA held its draft lottery on Sunday, which means we officially know the order of next month's draft. The Timberwolves will hold the 28th overall pick from a previous trade with the Detroit Pistons. Here are five realistic options they could target at the end of the first round.
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford
Okorie is one of many players who'll need to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to college. He was one of the best freshmen in college basketball last season, averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game at Stanford. He still might be a bit raw for a team in win-now mode like the Wolves, but he has tremendous long-term potential as a 6-foot-2 guard.
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Anderson fits the mold as another guard option at 6-foot-3. He averaged 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game last season at Texas Tech as a sophomore, and he even shot 41.5% from three. It might be a bit of a pipe dream for him to fall to No. 28, but it would be hard to find a better option if he does. He'd be a perfect guard to play alongside Anthony Edwards.
Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
Donte DiVincenzo will likely miss the majority of the 2026-27 season as he recovers from his torn Achilles, so the Wolves will need to add some shooting. Momcilovic could be the best shooter in the entire draft. He shot a remarkable 48.7% from three last season at Iowa State on 7.5 attempts per game. He also might return to college, but he could quickly contribute at the NBA level.
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Rob Dillingham struggled to crack Minnesota's rotation as an undersized guard, so Tanner might not best option at just 6-feet tall, but he has intriguing skills. He broke out as a sophomore at Vanderbilt with 19.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also might lean more towards being a developmental prospect, rather than a rookie contributor.
Alex Karaban, UConn
Karaban is another veteran prospect who has proven to be an elite shooter. He was a four-year starter at UConn, and he shot 37.4% from three on 5.2 attempts per game throughout his career. If Minnesota wants to add a wing instead of a guard, Karaban would be a great choice as a 6-foot-8 forward. He'll turn 24 in November, so he's probably another win-now option who could quickly crack the rotation if Minnesota wants to add a more proven talent.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert