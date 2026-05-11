Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft: 5 Options for Timberwolves at No. 28

The NBA held its draft lottery on Sunday, which means we officially know the order of next month's draft. The Timberwolves will hold the 28th overall pick from a previous trade with the Detroit Pistons. Here are five realistic options they could target at the end of the first round.

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Okorie is one of many players who'll need to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to college. He was one of the best freshmen in college basketball last season, averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game at Stanford. He still might be a bit raw for a team in win-now mode like the Wolves, but he has tremendous long-term potential as a 6-foot-2 guard.

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Anderson fits the mold as another guard option at 6-foot-3. He averaged 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game last season at Texas Tech as a sophomore, and he even shot 41.5% from three. It might be a bit of a pipe dream for him to fall to No. 28, but it would be hard to find a better option if he does. He'd be a perfect guard to play alongside Anthony Edwards.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) goes to the basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Donte DiVincenzo will likely miss the majority of the 2026-27 season as he recovers from his torn Achilles, so the Wolves will need to add some shooting. Momcilovic could be the best shooter in the entire draft. He shot a remarkable 48.7% from three last season at Iowa State on 7.5 attempts per game. He also might return to college, but he could quickly contribute at the NBA level.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Rob Dillingham struggled to crack Minnesota's rotation as an undersized guard, so Tanner might not best option at just 6-feet tall, but he has intriguing skills. He broke out as a sophomore at Vanderbilt with 19.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also might lean more towards being a developmental prospect, rather than a rookie contributor.

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) dunks during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Alex Karaban, UConn

Karaban is another veteran prospect who has proven to be an elite shooter. He was a four-year starter at UConn, and he shot 37.4% from three on 5.2 attempts per game throughout his career. If Minnesota wants to add a wing instead of a guard, Karaban would be a great choice as a 6-foot-8 forward. He'll turn 24 in November, so he's probably another win-now option who could quickly crack the rotation if Minnesota wants to add a more proven talent.

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) runs back to play defense after making a three point basket Monday, April 6, 2026, against the Michigan Wolverines during the NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images