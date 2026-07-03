Rich Paul's Whiteboard Confirms Wolves Are a Legitimate LeBron Landing Spot

The teams listed on Rich Paul's whiteboard were on the board because they are legitimate landing spots for LeBron James — and, yes, it included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the latest episode of Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports Group who represents his longtime friend LeBron, confirmed that 27 teams have reached out to him about LeBron's free agency, but he only put ten teams on his whiteboard.

Paul started with the Miami Heat before going to the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Denver Nuggets. Then he touched on the Timberwolves before finishing with brief mentions of the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, and New York Knicks.

Did the order of discussion mean anything? Like, does the fact that he started with the Heat and waited so long to talk about the Warriors mean that Miami is higher up on LeBron's list than Golden State?

"You can think whatever you think. This is just my board," Paul said coyly.

Is Minnesota really a realistic option? Well, Kellerman asked Paul if Denver is a legitimate option, and Paul responded, "They wouldn't be on the board (otherwise)."

"Let's get to Minnesota," Paul said when it was time to talk about the Wolves. "You've got Ant, you've got LaMelo. Remember when Ant said, 'It's okay, we've got Jaden McDaniels.' So, it's okay because we've got Jaden McDaniels. And then you have Gobert. Plus Tim Connelly and that ownership group."

Tim Connelly and Rich Paul have had a strong relationship for a long time. Also notable that Paul mentions Wolves ownership group. And “We got Jaden McDaniels.”



Whatever happens, Wolves are at least in the mix. Would’ve been unfathomable just a few years ago. https://t.co/ObaBCPGuYv — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 3, 2026

Kellerman doubted the veracity of Minnesota being realistic, but he did admit that LeBron going to the Wolves could have a more compelling storybook ending.

"If he goes to a place like Minnesota, who keep running up against a wall in the Western Conference Finals, and puts them over the top, there's a different level of achievement and credit that comes with that," Kellerman said.

Later in the episode, Paul puffed up LeBron's value in Minnesota a bit more.

"Do you know what the dinners look like in Minnesota going forward? The plane rides, the prep, practice. You know what he does for Coach Finch and that group? Coach Finch, I guarantee you, will have an Edible Arrangement every day in his locker," Paul said. "I know what this looks like. I've seen it."

Paul isn't revealing secrets, and it's obvious that LeBron's free agency is going to drag on like an Aaron Rodgers saga in the NFL. He's earned the right to make the league wait for his decision, and we're along for the ride as long as Minnesota remains a possibility.