Sorting Through Rumors: Realistic Free Agent Targets at PF for the Timberwolves

After trading away Naz Reid to acquire LaMelo Ball in last week's blockbuster deal, the Timberwolves have a clear need at power forward. You could argue they don't have a natural four on the roster, so it's fair to assume they will look at adding another veteran this offseason. Let's try to sort through the rumors to find five realistic targets they could pursue.

Too expensive?

Mamukelashvili recently opted out of his player option, and Collins is entering unrestricted free agency this offseason. Both players have been popular names on social media for the Wolves, but they might be a little too expensive. As things currently stand, Minnesota might not have much more than the $6.1 million taxpayer mid-level exception (MLE) to offer free agents. Mamukelashvili and Collins would likely be taking significant pay cuts if they joined the Wolves at that price. They are both intriguing fits, but Tim Connelly and the front office would have to get creative in order to bring them to Minnesota.

Realistic targets

Moritz Wagner (Magic)

It's hard to predict what type of contract Wagner would accept this offseason, but the potential of starting on a playoff team like Minnesota could be intriguing. He suffered a torn ACL in 2024, but he bounced back with a solid season, averaging 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2025-26. He could take a one-year prove-it deal with the Wolves.

Harrison Barnes (Spurs)

Barnes is another player whose free agent market is hard to predict. He's an undersized four at 6-foot-7, but he's still a very versatile defender at 34 years old. He averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season on 45.6% shooting from the field and 38.8% from three. He could make a lot of sense in Minnesota's system.

More affordable options

Jonathan Isaac (Magic)

Isaac was waived by the Magic after spending his entire NBA career in Orlando since 2017. He has recently dealt with a multitude of injuries, but he's still only 28 years old. He hasn't averaged more than 7.0 points per game since the 2019-20 season, and he has played more than 50 games in a season only three times in his career. Isaac cannot be the only veteran Minnesota adds, but he'd be a fun buy-low candidate this offseason.

Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves)

Minnesota acquired Anderson at the buy-out market last season, but he enters this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He averaged 19.1 minutes in 19 regular season games for the Wolves, and he averaged 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He clearly still has plenty left in the tank at 32 years old, and it feels like a no-brainer to bring him back if he accepts a team-friendly deal.

Kenrich Williams (Thunder)

Williams is undersized at 6-foot-7, but he has shown that he can guard power forwards at a high level. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season on 47.3% shooting from the field and 38.8% from three. He spent six seasons with the Thunder, so he knows what it takes to win at a high level.