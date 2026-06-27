Could Sandro Mamukelashvili Be the Wolves' Answer at Power Forward?

After Thursday's blockbuster trade that sent Naz Reid to the Hornets in exchange for LaMelo Ball and Josh Green, the Timberwolves have a huge hole in the frontcourt, with Julius Randle also heading to Brooklyn. Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili could be an intriguing target to fill that spot. Here's why.

Mamukelashvili is coming off a career year with the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 52.3% shooting from the field, 38.9% from three and 74.7% from the free throw line.

Last season was his fifth in the NBA, and first with the Raptors. He's expected to utilize his player option and opt out of the second year of his two-year, $5.2 million contract with Toronto, and hit unrestricted free agency at 27 years old. The question now becomes, what is his market?

From a basketball perspective, Mamukelashvili would be a fascinating fit with Minnesota's current roster. He attempted 3.7 threes per game last season, and he could stretch the floor alongside Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt. Some people covering the Wolves have already made the connection.

"I’ve heard Sandro Mamukelashvili from Toronto as potentially an option there. Now, I think that’s going to depend on what his free agent marketplace ends up being, and I don’t know if the Timberwolves can compete from an offer standpoint," Wolves media personality Dane Moore said on the Jon Krawczynski show earlier this week.

"He has some of the floor spacing element that Naz had, and he can play off the second side, attack a close-out, those sort of things. So I would monitor that name."

From a money perspective, Tim Connelly and the Wolves' front office might have to get creative. They're currently projected to be over the luxury tax once again, which means they don't have access to the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which seemed to be the case prior to the Ball news. Ultimately, it appears that Minnesota currently does not have as much money to offer Mamukelashvili as other teams might.

Could they re-route Green's $14.6 million expiring contract to open up room for Mamukelashvili? It's entirely possible. Green is essentially a plug-and-play option into almost every rotation in the NBA as a 6-foot-6 3&D wing. If Minnesota isn't able to move Green's contract, they could be forced to look at cheaper options.

If Connelly has any tricks left up his sleeve, Mamukelashvili could be the perfect replacement for Reid, but it's going to require a little magic.