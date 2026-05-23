'That’s Why I'm Me:' Anthony Edwards Responds to Critics

It has been more than a week since Minnesota was eliminated from the postseason by the San Antonio Spurs. One of the biggest talking points from the Wolves' Game 6 loss was Anthony Edwards opting to congratulate the Spurs with eight minutes left on the clock.

The Wolves were down 128-95 before the starters were removed with roughly eight minutes left in the game. Edwards essentially conceded early and walked over to the Spurs bench before spending the rest of the game on the bench. Edwards released a YouTube video on Saturday talking more about the situation and Minnesota's postseason run.

“I was like, 'let me go ahead and congratulate these boys because I’m not going to be [laughing] with y’all after you whooped my ass.' I didn’t want to go dap them n***** up at all. But then what would they have said about me? That’s why I’m me, and y’all are whoever y’all are."

Anthony Edwards on dapping up the Spurs players with 8 minutes left:



“I was like ‘let me go ahead and congratulate these boys because I’m not going to be laughing with y’all after you whooped my ass.’ I didn’t want to go dap them n***** up at all. But then what would they have… pic.twitter.com/G7mXh6HHiR — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 23, 2026

Edwards talks more in-depth about many other situations during the 11-minute video. It provided a closer look at Minnesota's postseason run. Most of the footage was from the series against the Spurs, and he talked about the challenge of playing against Victor Wembanyama.

"That n***a is like 8’5 when he spread out. The rim ain’t nothing but 10 feet! You got to put that b*tch so high above the rim. He’s like a statue. It’s so hard to beat them when he’s on the floor just because of his defense. I was so happy that n***a got kicked out. I hope they suspend him. Imma email the ass right now," he said after Game 4.

Anthony Edwards on Wemby getting ejected 💀



“That n***a is like 8’5 when he spread out. The rim ain’t nothing but 10 feet! You got to put that b*tch so high above the rim. He’s like a statue. It’s so hard to beat them when he’s on the floor just because of his defense. I was so… https://t.co/yNOFHkczQO pic.twitter.com/5BdtUP1sQJ — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 23, 2026

Edwards has one of the most unique personalities in the entire league. That doesn't always come out during post-game media availability or halftime interviews. Minnesota got a good taste of the future of the Western Conference in its last two playoff runs, ending against San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

" Hell yeah, hell yeah, hell yeah, it's a rivalry. I tip my hat to them young niggas, them young came out to ball. Them boy balled. I have nothing bad to say about the Spurs; they balled," Edwards responded when asked if the Spurs are a rival. "Like one thing about me, when you beat me, I ain't no hating that, I ain't got that in my blood. But we'll be back. But yeah, y'all boy did y'all motherf*cking thing."

It has been clear for a few years that the Wolves have found their superstar. It's now time to build around him, and we will likely see some big changes this offseason.