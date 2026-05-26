The Wolves Can Dream on Zion and Kyrie, but It Takes Two to Tango

Zion Williamson paired with Anthony Edwards is another intriguing offseason idea, but would Minnesota or New Orleans be interested in a trade? If so, would it solve the problems Minnesota had this season against San Antonio and last season against Oklahoma City?

The idea comes from Timberwolves beat reporter Jace Frederick, who, in his column for the St. Paul Pioneer Press, suggested that Williamson will give Minnesota another force at the rim against the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

In two games against the Spurs, Williamson averaged 25.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, all while shooting 50% from the field. Against the Thunder, Williamson, in two games, averaged 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, while shooting 60% overall.

While it's a fun idea, Jamahl Mosley, the new head coach of the Pelicans, said Tuesday at his introductory press conference that he's excited to see what he can do with Williamson.

"He hasn't even scratched the surface of things he can do," Mosley said. "I really do believe that. And I think being able to open the floor up more for him, attacking, being able to play him in different positions, because he's an excellent basketball player with a high IQ for playmaking, for making guys around him better, knowing when to make plays and the right passes to make."

The Pelicans have no reason to trade Williamson. He's still 25 years old, and when healthy, he's a beast. With no expiring contracts and no first-round pick in next month's draft, the Pelicans need every ounce of talent they can get to put fans in the stands. Their 2026-27 outlook isn't promising by any means, but any outlook without Williamson gets even more grim.

Let's say Minnesota traded Julius Randle and Joan Beringer for him. Williamson is far more explosive than Randle, but Randle is more durable, and Beringer could be a stud center in a matter of years. I like to think of Williamson as a bigger, more powerful version of Terrence Shannon Jr.

You might be laughing at that notion, but Shannon proved in the playoffs that he can get to the rim at will. He's a speedy wing who plays with force. Williamson isn't as fast, but he's bigger and more powerful, meaning he has a better chance of finishing at the rim over Wemby and other great defensive bigs.

If the Wolves re-sign Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota could hypothetically move forward with him, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Williamson, and Rudy Gobert. That's a tough starting five, and with Naz Reid and Shannon (and eventually Donte DiVincenzo) coming off the bench, the Wolves could certainly be a force to reckon with. But if Edwards and Dosunmu couldn't handle the defensive pressure of the Spurs, who's to say anything is all that different in a potential playoff series?

That's the risk if the Wolves don't find a high-end point guard, and it's why the Kyrie Irving storyline is so intriguing. Not Zion. Not Giannis Antetokounmpo. Irving would give the Wolves shot-making, incredible ball-handling, and an extraordinary basketball IQ.

"I do think that Kyrie is a little more reasonable of an option than Giannis is," Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski said Monday on The Jon Krawczynski Show. "I think they will look at all sorts of different scenarios, including Giannis. But if I'm trying to look at an impactful move that could come at a price that feels like you wouldn't have to liquidate your entire roster, I think Kyrie Irving makes a lot of sense."

But here's the issue: The Mavericks don't sound inclined to trade Irving.

“I dream like you dream, man. All of us dream. I want to see that,” Mavericks president Masai Ujiri said earlier this month about Irving playing alongside Cooper Flagg. “I think it’s going to be pretty cool, and I know it’s going to help Cooper because Kyrie likes to play off the ball, too. This is going to be interesting for us.”

These are all reasons why Minnesota might have to pivot to a lower tier of players if they want to move away from Randle and/or Gobert. There are no sure things with the Wolves this summer, although Krawczynski is fairly confident that Minnesota will be able to re-sign Dosunmu.

"I would be surprised if, when all the dust settles on this summer, that Ayo Dosunmu is not back here on a long-term deal. Three, four years. Something like that," Krawczynski said. "All of the parties involved expect that Ayo will get a very strong offer from the Timberwolves."