Let's Play Wolves GM: The Biggest Free Agent, Draft, and Trade Decisions

After getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Thunder and Spurs in back-to-back seasons, the Timberwolves face a few pivotal decisions as they look to catch up to the class of the Western Conference. Instead of a mock draft, we're going to conduct a mock offseason about how we think Tim Connelly and Minnesota's front office should handle the team's biggest decisions.

Step 1: Don't trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Oklahoma City and San Antonio's success is showing us how important developing your own talent can be in the modern NBA. The only way Minnesota should trade for Giannis is if the deal doesn't include Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels. Those three players are the core and culture of Minnesota's franchise, and they should build around them.

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

All signs point towards Milwaukee wanting to get a deal done before or near next month's NBA Draft. The Wolves should send their best offer that doesn't involve Reid or McDaniels, but move on to other opportunities if that doesn't spark any interest from the Bucks.

Step 2: Trade Julius Randle and/or Rudy Gobert

If Minnesota's postseason run told us anything, it's that it might be time to move on from its aging frontcourt players. Randle and Gobert both struggled at times, and it ended with them scoring three combined points in the elimination Game 6 against the Spurs.

The Wolves' biggest need in a return for either player should be adding a veteran point guard to play alongside Edwards. A name that is picking up steam on the rumor mill is Kyrie Irving. Dallas appears to be entering a full rebuild with new GM Masai Ujiri, so a deal could make sense.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is a team that could look to gain experience in the frontcourt this offseason, making them a reasonable landing spot for Gobert. Now, how can we make this three-team deal work?

Wolves get: Kyrie Irving, Miles Bridges

Kyrie Irving, Miles Bridges Mavericks get: Julius Randle, Liam McNeeley, future Wolves first-round pick

Julius Randle, Liam McNeeley, future Wolves first-round pick Hornets get: Rudy Gobert and Minnesota's 2026 first-round pick

The money works for all three teams. Minnesota gets its point guard and an explosive forward in Bridges, who has value as a potential candidate for an extension or as a guy entering the final year of his contract who gives Minnesota cap space in 2027.

The Mavs get a first-round pick and Randle, who is from Dallas and would certainly give the city his all. McNeeley is a former first-round pick who helps make the money work.

The Hornets get a rim protector to help LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller rise in the East, along with Minnesota's first-round pick this summer. They reportedly wanted a first-rounder for Bridges before the trade deadline.

Fanspo

Step 3: Draft a PG

Minnesota might have to include its first-round pick in this year's draft to acquire Irving, but for the sake of this exercise, we'll pretend that they still have the No. 28 pick.

Stanford point guard Ebuka Okorie would be perfect for Minnesota's situation as a young player who could develop in their system behind some veterans. He was one of the best scoring guards in the country last season with 23.2 points per game. Learning behind Irving could be a recipe for massive success down the road.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Step 4: Re-sign Ayo Dosunmu, Mike Conley

Minnesota should do everything it can to retain Dosumu. If they land a veteran guard like Irving, Dosunmu is the perfect guard to bring off the bench or play alongside Irving and Edwards in a small-ball lineup. Bringing him and Conley back would be a big win for Minnesota's backcourt and locker room, giving Minnesota Mike one more crack at winning a title before his career likely ends.

May 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second during game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Potential 2026-27 rotation

G: Kyrie Irving

G: Anthony Edwards

F: Jaden McDaniels

F: Naz Reid

C: Joan Beringer

6th: Ayo Dosunmu

7th: Miles Bridges

8th: Terrence Shannon Jr.

9th: Mike Conley

10th: Rocco Zikarsky

11th: Jaylen Clark

12th: Julian Phillips

13th: Ebuka Okorie (2026 first-round pick)

14th: Zyon Pullin

15th: Enrique Freeman

This roster might not be as far away as people think from competing at the top of the Western Conference. A few tweaks, with McDaniels and Reid taking big steps, could net improved results and another deep run in the loaded Western Conference.