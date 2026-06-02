The Wolves vs. The West: Are the Jazz About to Pass Anthony Edwards and Minnesota?

We're launching a new series to zoom out and provide some perspective on how the Minnesota Timberwolves compare to the rest of the Western Conference. While few teams can match the star power of Anthony Edwards, the Wolves may be in danger of falling behind in other areas.

The first comparison: Minnesota versus a Jazz team that won only 22 games in 2025-26.

Franchise player

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks for the play against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Wolves: Anthony Edwards

Jazz: TBD

Edwards, 25, is the alpha in Minnesota. Had he not been suffering from injuries to both of his knees in the playoffs, the Wolves might've been able to push the Spurs to seven games, though it's clear at this point that San Antonio was the superior team. Edwards is young, under contract, and entering his prime.

The Jazz have good players in Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Jaren Jackson Jr., but to call any one of them the franchise player over whoever they take with the No. 2 pick in the draft is a stretch. Utah's franchise player will likely be one of Darryn Peterson, A.J. Dybantsa, or Cameron Boozer.

Who has the edge? Wolves

There are only a few players in the NBA with a better superstar than the Wolves. Who fits that description? Wemby, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic? The debate is a fun one, but the Jazz don't have anyone on Ant-Man's level.

Secondary star power

Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Wolves: Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Gobert and McDaniels are two of the best defenders in the league, and Randle is a proficient playmaker with the ability to score. The issues are that McDaniels hasn't blossomed into a No. 2 scorer, Randle is far too inconsistent and can disappear in big moments, and Gobert is a liability on offense. Reid could become a bigger factor if Randle is traded, but he, too, has issues on the defensive end.

Markkanen is a three-level scorer but has trouble staying healthy. George is developing into a high-end point guard, and Jackson is a tremendous two-way big with an ability to stretch the floor.

Who has the edge? Jazz

Look, if the Jazz's franchise player is going to be the player they take No. 2 in the draft, then the secondary stars are all bona fide studs. Markkanen has averaged 25+ points per game twice in his career. George is an ascending guard with big-time scoring chops, and Jackson is an All-NBA-caliber player. The Wolves just don't have that kind of scoring pop behind Edwards.

Young talent pipeline

Mar 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Wolves : TJ Shannon, Joan Beringer, Rocco Zikarsky

: TJ Shannon, Joan Beringer, Rocco Zikarsky Jazz: Ace Bailey, Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Walker Kessler

If Minnesota president Tim Connelly loves the player son the team who are 26 or younger, he'd probably drool over what the Jazz are working with. Bailey (19), Collier (21), George (22), Sensabaugh, and Kessler (24) are all extremely young and developing into talented players. Jackson is also only 26. Throw in the player they get with the No. 2 pick in the draft, and they have the makings of an intriguing young core.

Minnesota's 26-and-under group includes Edwards (24), McDaniels (25), and Reid (26). They also hope to bring back Ayo Dosunmu (26) to go along with Terrence Shannon Jr. (25), Joan Beringer (19), and Rocco Zikarsky (19).

Who has the edge? Jazz

Beringer and Zikarsky are big unknowns, while Shannon's sample size as a dynamic scoring guard is small (albeit very explosive and impressive). The Jazz have a bunch of young pieces with little wear and tear on their legs, while Reid, McDaniels, Edwards, and Dosunmu have all been in the league between 5 and 7 years already.

Financial flexibility

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) reacts to being called for a foul against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Utah is paying Jackson and Markkanen a combined $95 million in 2026-27, $100 million in 2027-28, and $105.5 million in 2028-29. George will need a new contract before he becomes a restricted free agent next summer, and that's going to cost them a lot, considering he's so young and he averaged 23.6 points and 6.1 assists this past season.

Kessler is reportedly expected to sign a team-friendly deal to stay in Utah this summer, which leaves George and Sensabaugh, who averaged more than 20 points per game over the final 25 games of the season, as the only remaining core players due to become restricted free agents in 2027.

Minnesota is paying Edwards $48.9 million next season, and he's under contract for the extended future. Gobert and Randle are entering the final years of their deals, while McDaniels and Reid are on very team-friendly contracts that pay them each roughly $23 million to $29 million each of the next few seasons.

With Dosunmu's contract yet to be determined, Minnesota could find itself in a much healthier cap situation as soon as Gobert and/or Randle are gone.

Who has the edge? Wolves, with a caveat

If Gobert and Randle aren't part of the long-term picture, the Wolves might find themselves in 2027-28 with a top four featuring Edwards, McDaniels, Reid, and Dosunmu. If Dosunmu signs for about $20 million annually, that foursome would combine to make about $125 million in 2027-28.

That's nothing for four players of that caliber, and it would open the door to spending big on talent outside of the organization. Add in the inexpensive contracts of Shannon, Beringer, Zikarsky, and the outlook could be good.

Of course, if the Wolves don't trade Randle and/or Gobert, then each of them could accept their player option and cost the Wolves an additional $73.8 million combined in 2027-28.

Draft capital

Wolves: 3 first-round picks through 2030

Jazz: 6 first-round picks through 2030

First-round picks are king, and the Jazz have one first-rounder in 2026, 2027, and 2028, two in 2029, and one more in 2030. And, yes, that second 2029 first-rounder could be Minnesota's from the Gobert trade.

Minnesota has first-round picks in 2026, 2028, and 2030. The Wolves will only get a first-round pick in 2029 if they have a top-five selection (it's top-five protected via the Gobert trade).

Who has the edge? Utah, and it's not even close.

The only way Minnesota makes this close is if they receive first-round picks for Gobert or Randle over the next year.

Final verdict

The Timberwolves have the alpha beast in Edwards, but they carry a lot of risk if they ask McDaniels to be the No. 2 scorer. Nobody knows if he can consistently be a 20-point scorer while maintaining the level of energy needed to remain an elite defender.

There's also a significant risk of going with Beringer and Zikarsky in the future. The 19-year-old bigs have a lot of potential, but both are projects, not surefire stars. With very little draft capital, the Wolves have to get it right in free agency and trades to remain a contender in the West. They have no room for error.

Utah has been rebuilding for three seasons, and it could all start to pay off in 2026-27. If the goal in the West is hanging with the Spurs and Thunder, then hitting on a star in the 2026 draft to further compensate a young roster blessed with size and scoring is going to be massive.

Just imagine how good the Jazz can be with a dynamic backcourt featuring George and Darryn Peterson. It's a tantalizing thought, especially when you think about Bailey developing into a great slasher, Markkanen averaging 25 points per game, and Jackson and Kessler essentially dominating opposing frontcourts. A top seven of George, Peterson (or Dybantsa), Markkanen, Jackson, Kessler, Bailey, and Sensabaugh is really good.

Who has the edge? Jazz

Break it all down. Which team has a better top seven right now?

Minnesota : Edwards, Dosunmu, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert, Reid, and Shannon

: Edwards, Dosunmu, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert, Reid, and Shannon Utah: George, Peterson (or Dybantsa), Markkanen, Jackson, Kessler, Bailey, and Sensabaugh

In 2027-28, the top seven for Utah are a little more experienced and potentially ready to make a giant leap. The Wolves, meanwhile, might be rolling with Edwards, Dosunmu, McDaniels, Reid, Shannon, Beringer, and Zikarasky.

Unless Shannon and Beringer/Zikarsky take big steps, Utah has the edge. That's just the truth.