Timberwolves Face a Substantial Risk With Jeremy Sochan Rumors

As the NBA offseason calendar flips to August, the free agent options for the Minnesota Timberwolves to fill out their roster and the dearth of frontcourt players are dwindling by the day.

Mario Hezonja, who would have been an interesting fit with the Wolves roster, signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Denver Nuggets matched an offer sheet for Spencer Jones to allow his return to the Mile High City.

The Wolves now may need to get creative to fill their hole at power forward. There are rumors that they may be doing just that, as Brett Siegel reported on the Clutch Scoops podcast that there's "rumblings" of the Timberwolves being interested in Jeremy Sochan for an end-of-bench role to round out the roster.

While he would come with upside, there's also drawbacks, even as a 15th man.

Why Timberwolves should rethink a Jeremy Sochan signing

Sochan was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and spent the first three seasons of his career starting for a tanking San Antonio Spurs team. He averaged 27.3 minutes per game, putting up 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

All of that changed last season when Sochan fell out of favor with San Antonio right as the Spurs were starting to emerge as championship contenders. Sochan's minutes dropped to 12.8 minutes per game before being released by the team. He later signed with the New York Knicks before falling out of their rotation as well.

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) stretches before substituting in during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing in Sochan would be a risky choice as the final piece of the offseason for Minnesota. There is a reason Sochan was not in either the Spurs' or the Knicks' nightly rotation, as neither team had faith in him as a positive contributor.

Sochan has yet to develop a standout NBA skill. He is a fine enough defender, but not one you would want guarding the other team's best player. He can rebound, but it is not an elite skill. He showcased some playmaking skill, occasionally playing point guard for the Spurs, but that experiment ended when the San Antiono shifted toward shifted from development to winning as their primary goal.

Sochan's three-point shooting numbers are especially concerning to a Wolves team looking for a forward who can space the floor next to Rudy Gobert and Joan Beringer. Sochan is a career 28.6% three-point shooter and has not finished a single season with a three-point percentage above 31% in any of his four NBA seasons.

The Wolves have a fair number of roster questions, including whether or not they have enough bench depth, and may not have the appetite to take a risk on a player like Sochan, who may struggle to find rotation minutes as he did in San Antonio and New York.

Sochan is only 23 years old and just a year removed from averaging double-digit points per game for a Spurs team that could have made the Play-In Tournament if not for injuries to Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

There is a chance that NBA talent evaluators and media are putting too much stock in one bad season, and a full training camp with a new organization could put Sochan's career back on track. If the Wolves were to decide to pick up Sochan, this would likely be their line of thinking.

Bringing in Sochan would be a development project of sorts for the Timberwolves. They would need to develop at least one of Sochan's abilities into an elite NBA skill while also greatly raising his three-point percentage to better fit with the center rotation of Gobert and Beringer.

Given the Minnesota's inability in the past to find minutes for players like Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and Josh Minott while the team was trying to win games, Sochan would be a potentially hazardous choice for the Wolves to complete their roster.

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