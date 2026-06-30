Timberwolves Free Agency Tracker: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation

NBA free agency is officially underway. While the Wolves don't have a ton of space to operate, there are still some holes on the roster that need filling, notably at power forward. Here is the latest news, speculation, and rumors regarding the Timberwolves' offseason pursuit.

6:00 p.m. – LeBron steam feverishly continues

Look, it's improbable, we know it's improbable, the Timberwolves world knows its improbable, but still...the early LeBron James steam continues to include Minnesota among its possible destinations.

The Athletic's Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski has made his pitch to Athletic readers for why he should come to Minnesota, once again acknowledging that it's a "HIGHLY unlikely scenario."

Meanwhile, KSTP sports reporter Darren Wolfson has suggested that efforts have been and are being made by the Wolves to attract James.

Efforts made/being made... — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 30, 2026

5:23 p.m. — Bones Hyland returning

Bones Hyland is returning to Minnesota, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

Hyland played a crucial role for Minnesota off the bench last season, averaging 8.5 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game. Hyland appeared in 71 games, starting three for the Wolves last season.

Bones Hyland has agreed to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves next season, sources told @TheAthletic. Hyland established himself as a rotation player, teaming with Ayo Dosunmu in the "Twin Turbos" backcourt. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 30, 2026

4:30 p.m. — Timberwolves have interest in LeBron

The story of the day has been that the league's all-time leading scorer LeBron James is leaving the Lakers after eight seasons. So where is he going next?

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Tuesday afternoon that the Timberwolves "are known to have interest if he felt like shocking the basketball world with that sort of move."

Even at 41, LeBron signing with the Timberwolves would certainly be one of the most shocking developments in Minnesota sports history. However, Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski already shot down the idea earlier on Tuesday, writing on X, "He won't come here, but he should come here."

The presumptive favorite to land James' talents are the Golden State Warriors. However, Amick noted that the Warriors "do not appear to have clarity yet regarding James' plans." Amick added that Cleveland and Miami are also often cited as potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.

Why wouldn't LeBron come to the Wolves? pic.twitter.com/TwdUYesifl — Bring Me The Sports (@BMTNSports) June 30, 2026

11:06 a.m. — How much do the Wolves have to spend?

With free agency approaching, how much do the Wolves have to spend? Not a lot. The trade for LaMelo Ball certainly changed how much money Minnesota has to play with this summer. According to league insider Bobby Marks, the Timberwolves are one of seven teams that can offer only veteran minimum deals.