Insider Quickly Shoots Down LeBron Joining Wolves, Despite Intriguing Basketball Fit

It has long been rumored, but ESPN insider Shams Charania officially reported on Tuesday that LeBron James will not return to the Lakers next season. He's expected to return for his 24th season at 41 years old, and one of the greatest basketball players of all time will be hitting unrestricted free agency.

James' playstyle has changed throughout his career, but he still averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season on 51.5% shooting from the field, 31.7% from three and 73.7% from the free throw line.

There are many rumblings online that James will look at teaming up with former teammate Anthony Davis and join the Warriors alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. That team would've been electric 10 years ago, but joining a team like the Timberwolves could make a lot more sense if James wants to win one more championship before his professional career is over.

The Timberwolves have a significant need at power forward, and James could be the perfect fit from a basketball perspective. He'd give Minnesota some much-needed size, and he'd add some ball handling when needed. There have been reports that he will be open to accepting a more team-friendly deal, so why not join the Wolves on a veteran minimum?

It's fun to imagine what a team of LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, James and Rudy Gobert would look like, but it's obvious why that seems unlikely. Many Timberwolves supporters hypothesized about his fit with Minnesota, but one insider quickly shut down that possibility.

"He won’t come here, but he should come here," Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski wrote on X.

James has spoken about how much he's a fan of Edwards' game. He now has the perfect opportunity to play alongside one of the league's best young stars and compete for one last championship. The Wolves probably won't be able to offer him anything more than the veteran minimum, so it makes sense why Krawczynski doesn't think it will happen.

Golden State, Miami and Cleveland currently sound like the most likely suitors for James' talent. Do any of those teams have a better chance of winning next year's championship than Minnesota? Cleveland and Miami might have a better chance of winning the Eastern Conference, but James' fit with the Wolves roster is far more intriguing.

James joining the Wolves seems like nothing more than a fun hypothetical, but it sure is fun to think about what he would look like with their current roster.