Timberwolves Linked to European Guard Sergio De Larrea in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The first round of this year's NBA Draft is two weeks from today, and the Timberwolves still own the 28th and 59th overall picks. One of the top voices in the draft space, Sam Vecenie, released a mock draft on Monday, so let's break it down.

The Wolves' draft strategy remains a mystery. A potential trade could completely change which picks they have, or who they're picking for. It's hard to predict what a team will do at the end of the first round, but even harder when they're rumored to make a trade. They've been connected to players like Ebuka Okorie, Christian Anderson, Isaiah Evans, Meleek Thomas or Alex Karaban, but Vecenie has them taking someone else. Spanish guard Sergio De Larrea is projected to be the pick at No. 28.

Fun example of Sergio de Larrea's ability to read the weak side. Makes the midair adjustment in the first clip once the defender dives to the corner shooter. Second clip, the defender stays home and de Larrea makes the skip pass. pic.twitter.com/By78y2Zyut — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) June 7, 2026

"The Timberwolves are thought to be exploring potential point guard options in the late first round, and De Larrea is an interesting one after having played a solid role for Euroleague team Valencia this season. He averages nine points and nearly four assists per game in the Spanish ACB league and is a legitimate 40 percent 3-point shooter over the last two seasons," he wrote.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 175 pounds, De Larrea is one of just a few international prospects who are expected to hear their names called later this month. He's a native of Valladolid, Spain, and he has been playing in the Valencia Basket system since 2020. He declined offers to play college basketball before the 2025-26 season, and he played point guard for Valencia.

De Larrea averaged 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season. He shot 44.3% from the field, 40.7% from three and 83.3% from the free throw line. He averaged 17.9 minutes per game in a primary role off the bench.

Tim Connelly and the Wolves front office drafted Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky last year, so they've shown a willingness to pursue the international route. If point guards like Anderson and Okorie are already off the board, a player like De Larrea could make a lot of sense at pick No. 28.

De Larrea is still competing in the playoffs with Valencia, and he technically could still withdraw from the NBA Draft before the June 13 deadline. In a relatively weaker class, it's fair to assume he will likely keep his name in the draft. If he does, he could make a lot of sense for Minnesota.