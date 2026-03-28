Naz Reid fined $50,000 for questioning Scott Foster

Naz Reid has been fined $50,000 for questioning a call made by official Scott Foster during the Timberwolves' remarkable overtime comeback win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The NBA announced Reid's fine "for questioning the integrity of the game officials" on Friday, which came after Reid was ejected by Foster with 4:13 left in overtime of the Wolves' 110-108 win.

The key moment came when Reid was called for charging, a decision upheld by Foster who then issued Reid a technical foul and ejected him from the game.

From what we could tell from replays of the exchange between Reid and Foster, the Timberwolves star looked at the referee and said: "Stop that s***, bro. He's moving."

Naz Reid is called for the offensive foul, the Timberwolves challenge the call, but to the surprise of the announcers the call was not overturned, and Scott Foster tosses Naz Reid from the game after a protest.



YES, Naz Reid was EJECTED



WOW pic.twitter.com/mrSe3cprbc — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 26, 2026

It came during a game in which Foster was criticized for a series of questionable calls that impacted both teams..

The Timberwolves gave up an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter as the Rockets fought back to send the game into overtime. In overtime, the Wolves were down by 13 before an incredible, record-breaking comeback as they reeled off 15 unanswered points to win the game against their playoff rivals.

On Thursday, the NBA released its Last Two Minute report, which revealed that Foster's officiating crew missed six calls in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, with Reid's ejection not included.

Among the missed calls was a foul by Alperen Sengun on Julius Randle which caused the Timberwolves' player to collide with the Rockets' Kevin Durant. If it had been given, Sengun would have fouled out, giving the Timberwolves a key advantage as time expired and potentially in overtime.

Another wrong call could have had a major bearing on the result, with Randle called for a shooting foul on Durant with just three seconds left in overtime. The call sent Durant to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game up 110-110 if he made both, with Minnesota out of challenges.

The Last Two Minute report states that Randle "maintained verticality" as he jumped, absorbing Durant's shot attempt, and that he shouldn't have been called for a foul.

Fortunately for the Wolves, Durant missed his first shot, and then deliberately missed the second in an attempt to get a rebound, which the Timberwolves were able to secure for the win.

The Timberwolves will take on the Detroit Pistons at Target Center Saturday afternoon, and will do so without Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, both of whom have been ruled out.