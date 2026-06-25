Timberwolves Select Purdue Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn With 59th Pick
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With the penultimate pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, No. 59 overall, the Timberwolves selected Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn.
A 6'9", 240-pound power forward, Kaufman-Renn used his size, strength, and touch around the basket to have a very productive college career in the Big Ten — although it took a few years of development to get there. He arrived at Purdue as a four-star high school recruit but redshirted his first year on campus, then didn't have a major offensive role over the next two seasons.
In 2024-25, as a redshirt junior, Kaufman-Renn broke out. He went from averaging 6.4 points a game to putting up just over 20 a night, while also chipping in 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. Last season, TKR's scoring fell to 14.2 points a game but his rebounding went up to 8.3.
Kaufman-Renn will turn 24 in August, so he's physically ready to play in the NBA from a strength perspective. He's not an elite raw athlete, but he's a gifted interior scorer who does a lot of his work with short Isaiah Hartenstein-like touch shots in the paint, often as a short-roll target after setting a ball screen. He's also a solid rebounder who will compete on defense and won a lot of games in his time with the Boilermakers.
Of course, at this point in the draft, there are significant questions about whether or not Kaufman-Renn has the tools to ever earn a rotational role in the NBA. He made just 18 of his 64 three-point attempts (28 percent) across four years in college. He also shot 62.7 percent from the free-throw line. Kaufman-Renn isn't a rim protector (39 blocks in 147 games) and he isn't super mobile defensively, although he's not exactly a plodder either.
Because Kaufman-Renn isn't 7 feet tall or as athletic as someone like Hartenstein, it does feel like he might have to develop a three-point shot to become a productive NBA player.
Kaufman-Renn is a guy who should have a lot of success in Summer League because of his strength and skill around the rim. He'll probably put up big numbers if he spends time in the G League as a two-way player for Minnesota. But the outside shot question might be what determines if he has a long NBA career or wins up scoring a lot of points in Europe down the line.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz