Timberwolves Taking a Stand on Flopping Might Just Help Their Cause

This week, the NBA released its points of emphasis for its officials for the 2026-27 season. The areas of focus include off-arm push-offs, freedom of movement, and, most notably, flopping.

The NBA made the distinction between embellishing contact, which should be called flopping, and making movements following illegal contact, like a head snap, that are not considered theatrical or exaggerated. If all of that is confusing, it feels like it is meant to be.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was asked about officiating and flopping following Tuesday's training camp practice. To the surprise of zero Timberwolves fans, Finch is not a fan of flopping or how it's been judged by the officials.

"Flopping is something I think when we see it, we all know it," Finch explained. "I think the dangerous part is we continue to have this ultra-nuanced definition of what flopping is. So they say they're gonna be more aggressive and calling technicals against flopping or fining after the fact."

"For me, it's a simple fix. Just don't reward these non-basketball actions. That's it. So I think those of us have been in the sport long enough know what it is and what it isn't."

Chris Finch is helping the Timberwolves by denouncing flopping

Finch was also asked if the Wolves coaching staff would begin having players emphasize the contact they receive in games to the officials. Finch emphatically responded, "We don't teach flopping here."

"We don't teach embellishment. We never have. Our players don't. It probably shows up in Anthony [Edwards]'s free-throw rate at times that he doesn’t flop or embellish. But we just don't teach it here, and that's not the way we play."

The decision by Finch and the Timberwolves not to encourage their players to flop is the correct one. While there may be some value to it in terms of increasing the team's free-throw rate, it is not worth changing how a player or team plays just to chase those extra few free throws.

As Finch pointed out, Anthony Edwards has never been a player to embellish contact or flop after getting hit. Other than the occasional "Hey!" screamed after getting bumped, Edwards prefers to power through contact over flailing or falling to the floor.

If Edwards were to start flopping, it may have negative effects on his game. He could focus on it too heavily while on the court, potentially leading to fewer shots at the rim or a lowered field goal percentage. With Edwards set up for an incredible scoring season this upcoming season, the Wolves superstar shouldn't be making wide-scale changes to his approach with the officials.

Most, or potentially all, of the Timberwolves roster falls in the same camp as Edwards and doesn't have an extensive history of flopping. That is likely not a coincidence given Finch's apprehension and disdain toward it.

With the NBA allegedly set to crack down on flopping, the Wolves appear to be on the right side of the issue. If the league actually does begin to call out players for flopping, Minnesota will be one of the least penalized teams in the NBA.

All of that sets aside the idea of an "ethical hooper." It's an almost moral designation given to a player who isn't focused on getting to the free-throw line or exaggerating contact for the refs, making their game much more aesthetically pleasing.

NBA fans are clearly tired of the abundance of flopping that has taken over the NBA. Thankfully for the people of Minnesota, the team they watch for 82 games a year does not embrace flopping and finds it just as repugnant as you do.

Get Timberwolves On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.