Timberwolves Trade Julius Randle to Nets For ... Nothing? Here's Why
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The Timberwolves have traded Julius Randle and the No. 28 overall pick in Tuesday's NBA draft to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Wolves will receive the No. 33 pick early in Wednesday's second round. The Chicago Bulls are getting Nic Claxton from Brooklyn in the deal.
You're reading that right. The Wolves just traded Randle, one of their starters and highest-paid players, for the right to move back five spots in the draft.
Why would they do that? The primary reason is to get Randle's contract off of their books. He was set to make $33.3 million next season and has a $35.8 million player option in 2027-28. By moving Randle, the Wolves now have significantly more financial flexibility. That should allow Tim Connelly to re-sign guard Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota's most important free agent, as well as make other additions. They'll now have access to the full mid-level exception, as well as a traded player exception.
The other thing this does is open up the Wolves' starting power forward spot for Naz Reid. The 2023-24 NBA sixth man of the year has started only 77 of his 483 career regular season games, and never more than 17 in a single season. Reid, who turns 27 in August, will now enter the season as a starter for the first time, barring something unexpected.
One of the Wolves' great recent development success stories as a former undrafted free agent, Reid has averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in just under 26 minutes a night over the past three seasons. He's shot 38 percent from three during that span.
Randle came to Minnesota alongside Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick in the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks a little less than two years ago. Randle, 31, had an up-and-down two-year tenure in Minnesota. At his best, he's a gifted three-level scorer who can play bully ball on the interior and make plays as an offensive hub. He was a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection during his time with New York.
But Randle can also frustrate with his outside shooting and his two-way effort. In 148 regular season games with the Timberwolves, he averaged basically 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on 48/33/80 shooting splits. He shot 45 percent in 27 playoffs games for Minnesota, including just 39 percent this year. He was great in the first two rounds of the 2025 postseason but struggled against the Thunder and had a very poor series in this year's second round against the Spurs.
The Wolves now have picks 33 and 59 in the second round on Wednesday night. More to come on this massive move from Connelly and Minnesota.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz