Two Weeks After Disrespecting Timberwolves, Colin Cowherd says Timberwolves Are Disrespected

Do you remember when Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd disrespected the Timberwolves franchise, and the Minnesota market, by saying they're not big enough for Anthony Edwards? Colin Cowherd certainly doesn't.

The day after the Wolves pulled off a gritty 104-102 victory in Game 1 against the Spurs, Cowherd took to his national radio show to say the Timberwolves were the "most disrespected franchise in the NBA," which is pretty rich coming from him.

"The most disrespected franchise in the NBA has to be the Minnesota Timberwolves," said Cowherd. "In the packed Western Conference, they've gone to back-to-back Western Conference finals. They lead the Spurs, with Wemby, 1-0 and we treat them like the Pelicans."

"The T'Wolves have been giant killers the last several years... And now they've got their eyes set on Wemby and they're a nightmare matchup!"@colincowherd argues Minnesota is the perfect team to take down the Spurs pic.twitter.com/VsgugDmN8o — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 5, 2026

Cowherd would know. Two weeks ago, he said the only way for Wolves star Anthony Edwards to get the attention he deserves is to leave Minnesota. In a rambling, three-minute diatribe, Cowherd noted that Jalen Brunson and even Austin Reaves get more publicity than Ant because they play in bigger markets. While that statement alone is laughable by itself, the crux of Cowherd's argument at the time was that nobody watches Edwards because he plays in Minnesota.

We said it then, and we'll say it again now, Cowherd is telling on himself.

"We said yesterday on the show that they actually are kind of built to beat San Antonio," continued Cowherd. "Thick, big, experienced, well coached. They'll get physical. They're a great fourth quarter team and they did it. They won Game 1 in San Antonio. It was a classic T-Wolves game. ... They're just a perfect mix of youth, and experience, and trunky, and physical, and long. They're the best team in the NBA in the fourth quarter in the playoffs. They're number one in basically everything, offensive rating, defensive rating, point differential. All that is, is experience plus coaching."

Many who follow the Wolves on a regular basis knew all of this already. Now, arguably, the Wolves didn't help themselves a lot during the regular season with stretches of inconsistency, which head coach Chris Finch, during the Nuggets series, attributed to the team being bored and waiting for the postseason.

They still had talent across the board to out-muscle the Nuggets, who were prohibitive favorites in the first round. They also have the playoff experience to go toe-to-toe with the Spurs, who were considered overwhelming favorites before the second-round series got underway.

"The T-Wolves have been giant killers the last several years," continued Cowherd. "They beat KD and Booker in Phoenix. They beat Jamal Murray and Jokic two different times. They beat Luka and LeBron. And now they got their eyes set on Wemby. They're a nightmare matchup. The starting lineup for the T-Wolves has a combined 300 playoff games. The Spurs, 36."

"It's interesting, even on this show, I give the Celtics a certain level of respect," added Cowherd. "And I give OKC respect. And I give Denver respect. Everybody gives LeBron respect. And here are the T-Wolves in back-to-back Western Conference Finals with — there's an argument, outside of Oklahoma City, it's the deepest roster in the NBA. I mean, they got young kids that weren't even in the rotation, that are flourishing."

Cowherd didn't backtrack on his previous statement that Ant needs a bigger market. However, he did at least admit that the Wolves have been heavily disrespected.

Game 2 is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday in San Antonio.