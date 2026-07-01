What Does the Timberwolves' Reported Interest in Kawhi Leonard Really Tell Us?

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was officially traded to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday in exchange for Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram and draft compensation. The Timberwolves reportedly showed interest in trading for LA's star forward, but what does that tell us?

Before the Wolves acquired LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets, they were connected to a plethora of stars on the trade market. Leonard was among those names, and ESPN insider Shams Charania confirmed that Minnesota tried to engage with LA on a trade.

"Several teams over the last couple weeks have really seriously tried to engage; Minnesota, Detroit. But they were rebuffed on multiple fronts because of the control that Kawhi Leonard had, because he was on an expiring deal. The Toronto Raptors emerged as the only team that Leonard was willing to give a long-term commitment to," he reported on Tuesday.

Charania didn't confirm when the Wolves showed interest in Leonard, but it's fair to presume this came before the Ball trade. They theoretically could've traded a package of Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon Jr., but they likely wouldn't have had the draft compensation to compete with Toronto following their deal with Charlotte.

The salaries would've matched up, and Minnesota could've been looking to fill its second forward spot with Leonard, but it seems far more likely that Tim Connelly and the front office were showing interest before acquiring Ball. So what does that mean?

It means that Minnesota's front office has and will touch all of its bases this offseason. You can have your opinions on Connelly's track record with the Wolves, but you cannot argue whether or not he's an aggressive decision maker.

Jaden McDaniels' ongoing development has often been compared to Leonard's as a potentially elite two-way wing. Pairing the duo together would've been a fascinating combination along the wing for Minnesota. Leonard has always had a unique personality, and it sounds like he didn't have any interest in a long-term extension with the Wolves.

It sounds like Minnesota had a real interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it was never going to part ways with McDaniels. It now sounds like they also had a real interest in Leonard. This offseason was always going to be a big one for the Wolves, and we know that it could've looked a lot different. Ball is set to be on next year's team, and Minnesota now just needs to find a veteran power forward in free agency.