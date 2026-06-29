What's Next for Josh Green With the Timberwolves?

The Timberwolves' future outlook completely changed last week when they acquired star Hornets guard LaMelo Ball in exchange for Naz Reid and draft compensation. It's easy to forget that veteran guard Josh Green was also involved in the deal. His future with the Timberwolves remains a mystery.

Green was a member of the 2020 NBA Draft class that featured Ball, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. He was selected by the Mavericks with the 18th overall pick, and he has proven himself as an effective 3&D player. He's 25 years old, and he comes to Minnesota with one season and roughly $14.7 million remaining on his contract.

The details of the Ball trade and the deal that sent Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets appear to still be getting sorted out. It sounds like it will be a three-team deal featuring Minnesota, Charlotte and Brooklyn. The question then becomes, was Green thrown into the deal to match salaries? Or does Minnesota see him as a part of its rotation next season?

Potential 2026-27 role with Timberwolves

Green averaged 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds last season in 58 regular-season games off the bench. He's a career 38.7% three-point shooter on 2.4 attempts per game. He averaged 9.1 points per game in his best campaign during the 2022-23 season.

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Minnesota will be without Donte DiVincenzo for most of the 2026-27 regular season, as he recovers from a torn Achilles, so there's certainly a window for a player like Green to crack the rotation. He started 67 games during the 2024-25 season with Charlotte, and he averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game that season. He's listed at 6-foot-6, and if you squint hard enough, you could see him filling DiVincenzo's role.

Trade value

Whether or not the Wolves envision that happening remains to be seen. There's hope DiVincenzo returns at the end of the regular season, so they could begin the season with Green on the roster, and possibly move him at the trade deadline. His $14.7 million cap hit looks intimidating, but it's an expiring deal.

If Minnesota wants to make another splash move to acquire a power forward this offseason, it would likely have to include Green's contract for salary cap reasons. Green is quietly a potential X-factor in the Wolves' plans for the rest of the offseason. He might not move the needle in terms of their 2026-27 ceiling, but he will certainly impact their rotation.