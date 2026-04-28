What the Wolves Are Saying After Game 5 Should Worry Denver

Game 6 is a must-win for Denver, but all of the pressure has shifted to Minnesota.

Why? The Wolves lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, but the Nuggets' 125-113 win in Game 5 Monday night set the stage for a Game 6 in MInneapolis on Thursday night, and if the Wolves don't finish it, Game 7 will be in Denver on Saturday.

Don't tell the Wolves, though, because nobody sounds worried.

"I think we were all just trying to press and make plays on our own a little bit too much. The formula's still the same," Julius Randle said. "We don't have to change that, and we'll be better next game."

How should the Wolves approach Game 6?

"Win the game. As simple as that. Don't beat ourselves. I feel like we beat ourselves tonight. Just win the game, make simple plays, don't beat ourselves, and play defense," said Randle, deadpanned and matter-of-fact.

If it's as simple as that, what happened in Game 5? Denver grew its lead to as many as 27 points in the second half, cruising to a double-digit victory. The answer: 25 turnovers and missed shots.

"That's 25 chances that you did not get a shot up. When you're playing against a team that's desperate, that cannot happen," said Ayo Dosunmu, who had 18 points after scoring 43 in Minnesota's Game 4 win.

Perhaps the craziest stat from Game 5 is that Denver only attempted two more shots, 83 to 81, than Minnesota. They also only had two more free-throw attempts, 25 to 23. How the shot totals were so close when the Wolves had 25 turnovers is a shocking result.

"We definitely missed some easy shots, some shots that we've been making. But we just gotta be more decisive when making our decisions," Dosunmu said. "We gotta bounce back. No one said it was going to be easy. They have championship DNA. They have the four-time MVP on their team. They responded tonight, but we get a chance to respond back at home."

Denver hasn't been praised for its defense all season, and anyone who watched Game 5 knows that Minnesota did the damage itself, with the majority of the 25 turnovers being unforced errors.

"I think it was us, whether just moving too fast or not making the right play," Dosunmu said. Head coach Chris Finch cited "silly, forced plays by our guys trying to make something out of nothing."

Randle was asked if Denver changes things up on defense. His response: "We had 25 turnovers and still scored 113 points, so, no, I don't think so."

Jaden McDaniels agrees.

"If we cut down 10 of them turnovers, I think we come out with a win. So it's a just being smarter and playing a smarter brand of basketball that won us the three games already."

If the Wolves are right that Game 5 was self-inflicted, that should be a warning sign for Denver.

With two days off before Game 6 in Minneapolis, the national narrative will likely back Denver and attempt to put Minnesota in a pressure cooker. But whatever anxiety Minnesota fans are feeling, the players are numb to it.

"We just gotta get the job done next game, and there's no more talking," said McDaniels.