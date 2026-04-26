Donte DiVincenzo Suffers Early Game 4 Injury; Achilles Concern

The Timberwolves may be without Donte DiVincenzo for the rest of the playoffs after he went down with a non-contact injury in the opening moments of Game 4 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

The injury occurred just 1:19 into the game. DiVincenzo sat on the hardwood, urged the Timberwolves to call a timeout, and was then seen covering his face and rolling in apparent anguish on the floor.

Donte Divincenzo just suffered a non contact injury. This looks horrible. Oh my goodness. pic.twitter.com/IN9FoYrWED — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 26, 2026

The Timberwolves ruled DiVincenzo out for the remainder of the game with a right lower leg injury. Fears of a torn Achilles have surfaced, but nothing specific has been confirmed.

Donte DiVincenzo (Right Lower Leg Injury) is OUT for the remainder of the game. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 26, 2026

DiVincenzo started all 82 games during the regular season and all four playoff games in the opening round against the Nuggets. Ayo Dosunmu replaced DiVincenzo, and that's about as good of an option as Minnesota could have after Dosunmu led the team with 25 points off the bench in a Game 3 blowout victory to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The issue is that Minnesota is now without its best three-point shooter. DiVincenzo is one of the NBA's best deep-shot snipers, having finished second on the team with 3.0 made threes per game on an average of 7.0 attempts.

Losing DiVincenzo is a hit to Minnesota's depth, but Dosunmu actually hit 41.4% of his threes during the regular season. It instnatly puts pressure on Dosunmu as a starter, while adding pressure to the top bench players, including Naz Reid, Bones Hyland, and perhaps Mike Conley and Terrence Shannon Jr.

This is a developing story.