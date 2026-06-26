Why the LaMelo Ball Trade Reaction Is as Polarizing as the Player Himself

The Timberwolves pulled off a blockbuster trade on Thursday morning to acquire LaMelo Ball in exchange for Naz Reid and a package of draft compensation. Ball has been one of the most polarizing figures in basketball since his freshman year in high school, so we shouldn't be surprised that the reaction to Minnesota's trade decision is a mixed bag. Here's why.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season on 40.7% shooting from the field, 36.8% from three and 89.9% from the free throw line. He'll turn 25 this summer, and he's already made an All-Star game. If it takes just one player who hasn't averaged more than 14.2 points per game in a season, and relatively small draft compensation to acquire a player like Ball, you do that trade. But this situation requires more context.

For example, new ESPN reporter Zach Cram gave Minnesota a D+ grade for the trade. He cites that the Wolves don't control their own first-round pick in 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031 or 2033, and their 2032 pick is frozen due to second apron rules. Trading for Ball is essentially the last big swing they can make, as they build around Anthony Edwards.

The grades from the Wolves-Hornets trade are in 👀@zachkram shares his thoughts on this morning's deal as well as all the other trades so far: https://t.co/bDu6ZHE6Cx pic.twitter.com/kRNp4zV02o — ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2026

In a basketball sense, Ball is one of the most exciting players in the NBA, but he's played more than 60 regular-season games twice in his six-year career. D+ feels like far too extreme a grade, but it's obvious that pushing the chips in for a player like Ball is going to result in some polarizing reactions.

Ball has proven himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA. He's one of five players to average more than 20 points and 7 assists per game in each of the last five seasons, and the other two are Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. Doncic was the only player in the league who attempted more threes than Ball last season at 10.3 per game.

Minnesota now has a pretty significant need for help in the frontcourt after trading Reid and Julius Randle, but fortunately, the 2026-27 regular season doesn't start until late October. The offseason is far from over, and it's unfair to judge their roster before opening night.

So why do people consider Ball polarizing? It's no longer 2017. He's not playing in the Junior Basketball League (JBA) or with his brother LiAngelo in Lithuania. His Dad, LaVar, hasn't been on First Take saying that he's better than Michael Jordan (in a while). LaMelo is a six-year NBA player who has proven himself as one of the best scoring guards in the NBA.

It would be naive to ignore that Ball has a unique personality with obnoxious cars, unhinged press conferences and a flashy play-style. But so does Edwards. If Ball changed his name to Dan Smith, he might have a different perception amongst the national media. Minnesota made an aggressive move, and only time will tell if it was the right move.