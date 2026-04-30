Wolves' Injury Crisis Worsens with Dosunmu, Hyland Questionable For Game 6
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The Wolves could be facing a pivotal Game 6 against the Nuggets without either Ayo Dosunmu or Bones Hyland.
Minnesota listed both Dosunmu (right calf soreness) and Hyland (left knee soreness) as questionable ahead of Thursday night's game at the Target Center. Both have been key pieces for Minnesota since Donte DiVincenzo was lost for the season due to an Achilles injury and Anthony Edwards was ruled out for the several weeks with a hyperextended knee.
Dosunmu was a major factor in the Wolves' Game 4 victory, scoring 43 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range. Hyland has played 20-plus minutes off the bench in each of the past two games.
In a bit of a good sign, Hyland was seen working on shots after the team's morning shootaround on Thursday.
11:40 a.m. update - Minnesota released a second status report Thursday morning noting that Hyland will be available for Game 6. Ayo Dosunmu is still considered questionable.
Minnesota currently leads the first-round series with Denver, three games to two, and could eliminate the Nuggets with a win on Thursday night. If neither Dosunmu and Hyland can go, that would presumably leave a bulk of the point guard minutes to veteran Mike Conley, who logged 21 minutes in Game 4 and 17 minutes as the starting point guard in Game 5.
Since his return from a deadline week trade, Conley has played less minutes for Minnesota, giving way to the likes of Dosunmu and Hyland. Dosunmu has averaged 21 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in the playoffs for the Wolves. He started in place of Edwards at the shooting guard spot in the Wolves' 125-113 Game 5 loss on Monday night.
Terrence Shannon Jr. could be in line for more of a workload on Thursday night if either Dosunmu or Hyland can't play. Shannon has played just 21 total minutes in two games so far in the playoffs. He was expected to have more of a role in Game 5, but was limited to just 14 minutes of work due to head coach Chris Finch being unhappy with his defensive work.
Finch called out Shannon on Wednesday, saying the young guard's first shift was "full of a lot of game-plan mistakes," and that Shannon needs to "clean that up" if he wants more playing time. Finch may be forced into putting Shannon on the floor more on Thursday if Ayo and Bones are ruled out. Shannon has the potential to be an X-Factor offensively in the series.
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Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.