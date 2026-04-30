Wolves' Injury Crisis Worsens with Dosunmu, Hyland Questionable For Game 6

The Wolves could be facing a pivotal Game 6 against the Nuggets without either Ayo Dosunmu or Bones Hyland.

Minnesota listed both Dosunmu (right calf soreness) and Hyland (left knee soreness) as questionable ahead of Thursday night's game at the Target Center. Both have been key pieces for Minnesota since Donte DiVincenzo was lost for the season due to an Achilles injury and Anthony Edwards was ruled out for the several weeks with a hyperextended knee.

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s Game 6 vs. Denver Nuggets:



QUESTIONABLE

Dosunmu- Right Calf Soreness

Hyland- Left Knee Soreness



OUT

DiVincenzo- Right Achilles Tendon Repair

Edwards- Left Knee Bone Bruise https://t.co/S4HyIArd4K — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 30, 2026

Dosunmu was a major factor in the Wolves' Game 4 victory, scoring 43 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range. Hyland has played 20-plus minutes off the bench in each of the past two games.

In a bit of a good sign, Hyland was seen working on shots after the team's morning shootaround on Thursday.

Bones Hyland, who is listed as questionable with knee soreness, is getting shots up here after Wolves shootaround. A good sign. pic.twitter.com/FwqFOhHHP4 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 30, 2026

11:40 a.m. update - Minnesota released a second status report Thursday morning noting that Hyland will be available for Game 6. Ayo Dosunmu is still considered questionable.

Minnesota currently leads the first-round series with Denver, three games to two, and could eliminate the Nuggets with a win on Thursday night. If neither Dosunmu and Hyland can go, that would presumably leave a bulk of the point guard minutes to veteran Mike Conley, who logged 21 minutes in Game 4 and 17 minutes as the starting point guard in Game 5.

Since his return from a deadline week trade, Conley has played less minutes for Minnesota, giving way to the likes of Dosunmu and Hyland. Dosunmu has averaged 21 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in the playoffs for the Wolves. He started in place of Edwards at the shooting guard spot in the Wolves' 125-113 Game 5 loss on Monday night.

Terrence Shannon Jr. could be in line for more of a workload on Thursday night if either Dosunmu or Hyland can't play. Shannon has played just 21 total minutes in two games so far in the playoffs. He was expected to have more of a role in Game 5, but was limited to just 14 minutes of work due to head coach Chris Finch being unhappy with his defensive work.

Finch called out Shannon on Wednesday, saying the young guard's first shift was "full of a lot of game-plan mistakes," and that Shannon needs to "clean that up" if he wants more playing time. Finch may be forced into putting Shannon on the floor more on Thursday if Ayo and Bones are ruled out. Shannon has the potential to be an X-Factor offensively in the series.