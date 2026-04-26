Can Ayo Dosunmu Carry the Wolves Again Without Anthony Edwards?

Ayo Dosumu had a playoff performance for the ages in the Wolves' Game 4 win over the Nuggets. With Donte DiVincenzo out indefinitely and Anthony Edwards out for "multiple weeks," Minnesota might need him to do it again.

Dosunmu finished with a career-high 43 points on remarkable efficiency on Saturday night. She shot 13 of 17 from the field, 5 of 5 from three and 12 of 12 from the free throw line. His 43 points off the bench were the most in an NBA playoff game in 50 years since Fred Brown scored 45 in 1976. He's the first player to score more than 40 off the bench in a playoff game since Steph Curry in 2016.

MOST POINTS OFF THE BENCH IN A PLAYOFF GAME IN 50 YEARS!



April 15, 1976: Fred Brown (45 points)

April 25, 2026: Ayo Dosunmu (43 points) https://t.co/zEdlga8tTp pic.twitter.com/65VWaiS7Ku — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 26, 2026

Dosumu's all-time performance should've been the headline, but it was overshadowed by a pair of injuries to Minnesota's starting backcourt. When DiVincenzo went down, Dosumu was the obvious choice to fill his role in the starting lineup. That became more complicated when Edwards went down, and he's now expected to miss "multiple weeks."

Based on Game 4 rotations and previous decisions from Chris Finch, it's fair to assume that Dosunmu and Mike Conley Jr. will be Minnesota's starting back court in Game 5 on Monday night. That leaves Bones Hyland as the top back-court option off the bench.

Terrence Shannon Jr. played his first seven minutes of the series on Saturday night, and he could be thrust into a bigger role with the injuries. Players like Jaylen Clark or Joe Ingles could be forced into a few minutes as well. It's clear that Minnesota's depth will be tested.

With a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets, Minnesota might have enough to close things out without Edwards and DiVincenzo. But Dosunmu will become the player with the most extra responsibility put on his shoulders.

It's obvious that missing Edwards for more than one game completely changes the Wolves' 2026 postseason outlook. If Dosunmu continues to perform as he has been, it might not be complete doom and gloom.

He has averaged 34 points in Minnesota's last two wins, but it's probably not sustainable for a career 11.1 points per game scorer to remain at that level. If he's able to consistently score somewhere in the middle of that, like 20 points per game, the Wolves might be able to tread water without Edwards.

If Minnesota advances to the next round, it would face the winner of San Antonio and Portland. The Spurs currently lead that series 2-1, and Game 4 is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT in Portland. Victor Wembenyama is questionable for that game with a concussion after missing Game 3.

The timing becomes interesting with Edwards' injury. Game 5 between the Nuggets and Wolves is set for Monday night. If Minnesota is able to close out the series, it would obviously give Edwards some extra time to rest, but San Antonio could close out its series by Tuesday night.

No matter how both series finish, Minnesota will need Dosunmu to continue playing at a high level in order to keep any hopes of a deep playoff run alive.