Wolves' NBA Cup 2026 Group Draw Shows Favorable Path With One Huge Test

Amid the free agency chaos, the NBA revealed the NBA Cup 2026 Group Draw on Wednesday night, and the Timberwolves have a favorable draw with one big test. Let's break it down.

Timberwolves' NBA Cup group: West B

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers

The @emirates NBA Cup 2026 Group Draw results!



Starting October 30, all 30 teams will compete for the Emirates NBA Cup with 8 teams advancing out of groups into the knockout rounds, with the Championship held at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, December 11! pic.twitter.com/OiBSSVkxpm — NBA (@NBA) July 1, 2026

Minnesota's top competition in the group is obviously the Thunder, which is currently the betting favorite to win the Western Conference, according to odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pelicans and Grizzlies currently have the second- and third-worst odds to win the conference, respectively, and the Clippers are 11th. Based on those odds, the Timberwolves are grouped with the best team in the conference, alongside the 11th, 13th and 14th-best.

The New York Knicks showed us last season how the NBA Cup can be a springboard into success in the postseason. Fans haven't necessarily caught on in terms of excitement for the event, but the Knicks parlayed an NBA Cup championship into an NBA Finals championship.

For those unfamiliar with the NBA Cup format, the winner of all six groups and one wildcard from each conference advance to a knockout stage. You play every team in your group once, with two matchups at home and two on the road. The Thunder-Timberwolves matchup has the potential to be a play-in game into the knockout stage.

The NBA also revealed on Wednesday that this year's NBA Cup Final will be played at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Butler Bulldogs currently play their home games there during the college basketball season, and it was where Hickory High defeated Milan in the legendary 1986 Hoosiers film.

Ultimately, it should be a fun early-season event, and the Timberwolves will have another opportunity to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in another high-stakes matchup. NBA rivalries often take years to build, and the Wolves and Thunder are continuing to grow a real disdain for each other.

Team odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.