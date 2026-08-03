Wolves' New Power Forward Issues are Worth the Risk

One door opens, and another closes.

In the case of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the door that closed was the need for the most important position in basketball when they acquired LaMelo Ball this offseason for Naz Reid and plenty of draft capital.

The door that opened? A major "help wanted" sign bolted to Reid's vacated position at the power forward spot, and one that Jaden McDaniels projects to fill while playing out of his natural role.

But the trade-off isn't a total one-for-one situation. It's the type of risk that Tim Connelly and company takes when they see a need that needs to be filled more than any other heading into the offseason. After a playoff exit last season that was destined to happen with the Wolves playing shorthanded and the lack of a true offensive facilitator, the Wolves accomplished the No. 1 priority on their checklist, and will figure it out from there.

Anthony Edwards becomes a major beneficiary of a running mate in the backcourt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Edwards Side

The experiment of Anthony Edwards playing point guard had its moments, and certainly had its nadirs. The latter of the experiment came in the most crucial of times against the San Antonio Spurs.

Already nursing a hyperextended knee, it was clear that teams like the Spurs, who had multiple big guards they could throw at Edwards in traps, would bother him and force him to make tough decisions and turn the ball over. Even when he was able to score, teams like the Spurs and Thunder, who match San Antonio's size on the perimeter, make Edwards work and take on two jobs: beating multiple defenders to get open and scoring.

These rim finishes from Anthony Edwards late in the 2Q were spectacular.



— Pindown, rescreen into a snake split and floated rim finish.

— Semi-transition, left-right cross, lefty finish around Kornet.

— Handoff reject, finish through Castle. pic.twitter.com/jU4Nj7R8I4 — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) May 11, 2026

The other downside with combo guard Edwards shouldering the playmaking load is the uneasiness he has in throwing lobs and getting Rudy Gobert involved. Oftentimes with Gobert, his effectiveness stems from the opponent's evaluation of him as a threat. If they think he's someone who will get the ball passed to him, he brings plenty of gravity with him. If not, conversations begin around his getting played off the floor due to ineffectveness on that side of the ball. With much of his production coming by way of alley-oop, it immediately becomes a point of offensive friction between him and Anthony Edwards.

Edwards often prefers the deep corner skip pass. It can be effective, but much of the time can lead to nothing. Sometimes, teams have it on the scouting report and bait him into it, causing a turnover. Julius Randle, often starting in the corner as the power forward last season, was the most passed-to player from Edwards, while Gobert was the least in the starting five.

Anthony Edwards passed to Julius Randle the most, while passing to Gobert the least in the starting five. | National Basketball Association

Not only does the point guard solution give Edwards more ability to shake loose off the ball, where he tends to be more comfortable, but it also gives Gobert more opportunities on offense in playing with a true point guard that likes to throw lobs.

Rudy Gobert's offensive ability should be at its fullest point playing next to LaMelo Ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Gobert side

The last time Rudy Gobert played next to a true starting point guard was the 2024-25 season.

When Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, and Jaden McDaniels accompanied him out on the floor, the group posted a 118 offensive rating and shot 55% on two-point field goals. Remove Conley from the group, and their offensive rating dipped to 115 while shooting 50% on their twos.

Conley and Gobert's chemistry was obvious throughout their time together in Minnesota and Utah. Even with Conley not playing at the necessary level he needed to reach this past season, their two-man game still had high points.

Rudy Gobert reverse lob dunk, assisted by Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/0FD6qE2Sxs — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) January 9, 2026

But all of the above is laid out to show that Gobert's effectiveness is truly maximized when he is treated like a legitimate offensive option. With Anthony Edwards manning point guard duties, it's not the case, and the Wolves tended to play keepaway between him and Julius Randle rather than use 100 percent of the space allowed to them in the halfcourt by way of their center.

With Ball coming into the fold, it's fair to say that likely won't be the case anymore. And while the power forward spot might be patchworked for now, it's fair to at least say for the first time in a while that all five players will consistently be used on both sides of the floor.

A deep breath for Gobert, and a deep breath for Edwards, who now both return to doing what they've been elite at all times.

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