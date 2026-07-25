The Significance Behind Timberwolves Stars' France Trip Plans

Two years ago, after the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their fourth straight game in mid-November, Anthony Edwards called out his team for being soft and having a frontrunner’s mindset.

“We can't talk to each other,” Edwards said. “Just a bunch of little kids. Just like we're playing with a bunch of little kids. Everybody, the whole team. We just can't talk to each other. And we've got to figure it out, because we can't go down this road."

Edwards believed everyone on the team had different agendas. And even though the Timberwolves were able to get on the same page late in the season and make another Conference Finals run in 2025, much of what Edwards pointed out two years ago carried over into last season.

The Wolves struggled to collectively remain connected. When things went wrong, players seemed to grow apart during games, leading to a collective lack of maturity and a moody team.

Minnesota’s players must build a stronger connection, one that can last through difficult times and lead to championship-caliber play through leadership at the top of the roster.

Edwards and his new co-star LaMelo Ball understand that they must build a strong connection not just with each other but with the rest of the team. And in that pursuit, they appear to be placing an emphasis on developing a strong bond with their starting center.

Edwards and Ball planning a trip to Paris

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported Wednesday on his podcast that Edwards and Ball are leading the way in a discussion for a team trip to Paris, France, to work out with Rudy Gobert.

“Anthony is really taking on a lot of that initiative,” Krawczynski said, “To say, ‘Look, this is my team. I am going to make sure LaMelo is welcomed with open arms. I am going to make sure that we get along, that we bond, and that the entire team kind of gets behind it.’”

Edwards understands the importance of finding ways to keep Gobert involved in Minnesota’s offense, likely because he has seen firsthand that doing so can be difficult.

When Gobert landed with the Timberwolves in 2022, D’Angelo Russell was his point guard—a former All-Star-level on-ball creator who excelled alongside rim-running big men such as Jarrett Allen and Willie Cauley-Stein in pick-and-rolls.

Theoretically, Russell and Gobert should have been able to develop a productive two-man game. But that never came to be. Russell struggled to develop chemistry with Gobert and grew an estranged relationship with the 7-foot-1 center because of his tendency to bobble passes and miss layups.

When the Wolves replaced Russell with Gobert’s old teammate Mike Conley, he unlocked Gobert’s offense in a repeatable and dependable way that Ball must aim to do as well.

During his time in Minnesota, it has become evident that developing a connection with Gobert—a prolific screening big man—out of the pick-and-roll does not come as naturally as one might think.

Gobert led the NBA in field goal percentage last season (68.2%), but he did so while averaging 10.9 points per game, his fewest since his third season in the NBA. The Wolves still have room to improve at generating consistent, quality offense for Gobert.

Ball has the talent and experience to lead that improvement. At 6-foot-7, he has great vision and timing when tossing the ball up to the rim and connecting with his teammate in mid-air. Last season in Charlotte, 57% of his possessions were alongside Moussa Diabate, a 6-foot-11 rim runner.

It also appears he wants to do so, as evidenced by his reported plans to work out with Gobert and his new teammates in Paris. That will help nail down the timing behind when, where, and how Gobert wants the ball, which his teammates in the past have struggled with, playing a part in his sometimes awkward offensive struggles.

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolves shouldn’t be aiming to significantly increase Gobert’s points per game or even his attempts at this stage of his career. But they should strive to consistently keep him involved offensively regardless of the opponent and to mitigate the games and stretches when the ball does not find Gobert. Because when that doesn’t happen, and Gobert is instead getting energized with lob finishes and forceful dunks, his defensive intensity usually tunes up.

And in the past, when Gobert has been featured in the offense, it has helped make Minnesota look like a mature team. A team playing for the same goal, energized by its teammates’ success.

Traveling to Paris continues to show Minnesota’s emphasis on maturity and growth through strong connections

Gobert, 36, is currently Minnesota’s oldest player on the roster. He, like Edwards and Ball, is also responsible for leading this team and for holding himself and those around him accountable. And last season, Gobert publicly called out the Wolves for their lack of accountability.

“It starts with me,” Gobert said. “If I'm not showing effort, take me out the game. And everybody else gotta follow. Our best players, our leaders, if you don't show any effort, don't matter if you score 50; we're just not gonna win."

With Mike Conley, Kyle Anderson, and Joe Ingles leaving Minnesota this summer, the Wolves must replace their greatest vocal leaders. Part of that responsibility falls on Gobert’s shoulders. A big part of it is also falling on Edwards, and he is welcoming that new challenge.

“I think a lot of people misjudge the NBA,” Edwards said at Fanatics Fan Fest. “It’s just like AAU. The closer you and your team are, the more chance y'all got to win a championship.”

Finch has seen a greater overall team engagement from Edwards this summer. Edwards has had Ball over to his house in Minneapolis. Videos have also surfaced of the two new teammates competing in a half-court shooting contest.

LaMelo & Ant are finally in the gym together 🤞🏾🐺 pic.twitter.com/c9kB4knJ0t — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) July 21, 2026

While moments like that may seem insignificant, they are a part of something much greater. They are a small part of a maturing Edwards who is taking greater control over his team, and the emphasis both he and Ball are placing on becoming more familiar with each other now in late July, as opposed to waiting closer to when the season starts.

The Timberwolves can’t have a frontrunner’s mindset if they want to win a championship. They must all have one agenda: all for one, and one for all, holding each other accountable and maintaining a strong connection.

Gobert, both on and off the court, is an important piece to that goal. And a team-wide trip to Paris, headed by Edwards and Ball, to connect with him is a great sign that Minnesota's backcourt understands all of that.