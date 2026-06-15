Wolves' Offseason Heats Up: Giannis, Nori, Dosunmu Decisions Loom

The 2025-26 season is now officially in the books, with ex-Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns becoming the latest former Minnesota sports star to hoist a trophy shortly after departing the state. Now, as the eyes of the NBA world turn towards the offseason, the Wolves, once again, are a team to watch as they could be involved in numerous big moves this offseason. Let's dive into some of the latest buzz surrounding the team.

Wolves out of Giannis sweepstakes?

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Monday morning that talks surrounding a potential trade for Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo have "intensified" over the last week. Windhorst added that Giannis has "focused on wanting to be a member of the Miami Heat" as trade talks seemingly progress. There has been speculation that the Bucks star would prefer to stay in the East over a move to a Western Conference team.

With Miami seemingly taking a front-runner status in Giannis' mind, and his reported unwillingness to move to the West, it would appear Minnesota is out of the sweepstakes to land the two-time MVP. However, Windhorst noted that the Bucks "don't love" the Heat's offer and that there are multiple teams involved to sweeten the offer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been FOCUSED on wanting to play for the Miami Heat, per @WindhorstESPN



“The league believes this is finally going to happen… Talks have intensified over the last 7-10 days. He has focused on wanting to be a member of the Miami Heat. Because he has 1… pic.twitter.com/Dciu6hyrn0 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 15, 2026

Could that leave space for Minnesota to swoop in? Possibly. But, if Jaden McDaniels and Joan Beringer are really considered 'untouchable,' then that certainly limits the viability of Minnesota's offer.

Thankfully, for those bored of the ongoing speculation, this should all come to an end soon, after Bucks' ownership has said they want resolution by the draft, which takes place next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nori misses out on Chicago opening

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bulls are finalizing a deal to name Portland assistant coach Tiago Splitter as their next head coach. Chicago was one of the two teams that Wolves assistant coach Micah Nori was considered a finalist for. The other team Nori has been in the running for is the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland's process in naming a new head coach had been slowed due to Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon focusing on Stanley Cup run by the Carolina Hurricanes, another team he owns. Now that the Hurricanes have won, Dundon is expected to shift his focus back to hiring Portland's next head coach. NBA insider Marc Stein noted that Portland was down to Nori, Splitter, and Boston assistant Tyler Lashbrook. With Splitter heading off to the windy city, that presumably leaves Dundon's options as Nori and Lashbrook.

Entering the Stanley Cup Final, Portland was said to be down to Minnesota's Micah Nori, Boston's Tyler Lashbrook and Splitter in its head coaching search.



Now that Tom Dundon's Hurricanes have won the Stanley Cup that search will pick up again.



More: https://t.co/IOsEtlZg1T https://t.co/xI6niJZ1r8 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2026

Dosunmu competition?

Is Minnesota retaining star guard Ayo Dosunmu as straightforward as some had thought? Sure, with his Bird Rights, the Wolves have a pretty clear path towards his return. However, Stein noted in a recent podcast that other teams are interested and that he's heard from those inside the league that Dosunmu has suitors.

"Can they keep Ayo? Because they are going to have competition for him," said Stein on Sunday in an episode of the All NBA Podcast. "Dosunmu played so well in the playoffs there's going to be suitors who make a run at him. And you know, it's been suggested to me — you know, I thought mid-level, the full mid-levels, the $15 million range. Could Dosunmu attract more than that? Some people think so. So, think it's going to be competitive just keeping Dosunmu."