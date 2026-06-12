Wolves Reportedly an 'Emerging Option' as Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Nears

Oh, you thought the Timberwolves were no longer involved in trade talks with the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmp? If reporting from The Athletic on Friday is true, Minnesota isn't dead yet.

Sam Amick, a national insider for the outlet, along with Bucks reporter Eric Nehm, reported Friday that Milwaukee is "seeking clarity" from teams about "what they would actually be willing to offer" for the Greek Freak. They say Miami is the frontrunner to land Antetokounmpo, but the Celtics, Timberwolves, and Magic are among several other potential suitors.

If the alleged asking price for Antetokounmpo is true, Minnesota would probably be better served exiting the conversation and looking elsewhere to improve the team around 24-year-old superstar Anthony Edwards.

Amick and Nehm referred to the Wolves as an "emerging option for the Bucks." However, if the alleged asking price for Antetokounmpo is true, Minnesota would be better served exiting the conversation and looking elsewhere to improve the team around 24-year-old superstar Anthony Edwards.

"If the Timberwolves want to get into the mix, league sources say the Bucks would want a package including Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr. and their two tradable first-round picks," they reported.

Minnesota can trade the No. 28 pick in this month's draft and its first-round pick in 2033. McDaniels, however, according to Amick and Nehm, is believed to be "off limits." And they say the same goes for 19-year-old center Joan Beringer.

That would leave the Wolves with the ability to center an offer around Reid, Shannon, Julius Randle, and first-round picks. The money works. Randle has two years left on his contract, and it includes a player option for 2027-28 that he could very well opt out of to become a free agent, thus putting him on a pseudo-expiring contract. Reid and Shannon, who looked like a mini Zion Williamson at times in the playoffs, would give the Bucks to strong building blocks to go along with the draft capital.

The issue is that Miami's reported offer — Kel'el Ware, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson or Kasparas Jakučionis, and up to three first-round picks is probably better. Plus, Giannis allegedly wants to stay in the Eastern Conference, so he can limit his trade market by telling the Bucks which teams he'd be willing to sign an extension with. That right there could eliminate Minnesota from serious contention.

A hypothetical Wolves-Bucks trade for Giannis. | Fanspo

The price of Giannis is extremely high, and trading for him would crush Minnesota's depth. We've long discussed how depth is a critical element for teams hoping to compete with the ultra-deep Spurs and Thunder in the West. A superstar duo featuring Edwards and Antetokounmp would be exciting, but there isn't a tandem in the world good enough to beat the Spurs and Thunder without a lot of help around them.

Minnesota would still need a legit point guard, and they'd probably have to trade Rudy Gobert because playing him and Antetokounmpo could create issues on offense. And the Wolves wouldn't have any offensive firepower behind Edwards, Antetokounmpo, and McDaniels.

The NBA Draft is just 11 days away, and Giannis is surely going to be traded in that timeframe. If Minnesota is involved, it'll require some roster magic from Tim Connelly to keep the Timberwolves near the top of the West.