Wolves' PF Options Keep Dwindling as Kyle 'SloMo' Anderson Joins Raptors

Former Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is signing a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Toronto Raptors in free agency, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Free agent forward Kyle Anderson has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Anderson enters his 13th NBA season providing depth to the Raptors roster, and reunites with former San Antonio teammate Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/X7LZcV9WyB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

Anderson, AKA SloMo, becomes the third power forward from the Wolves' 2025-26 roster to depart this offseason, joining Julius Randle (traded to Nets) and Naz Reid (traded to Hornets). It's the most glaring hole on their roster, but it's worth noting that there is still quite a bit of offseason to go.

As of this moment, the Timberwolves don't have a single traditional four other than two-way players Enrique Freeman and Trey Kaufmann-Renn. Jaden McDaniels would currently be in line to start there next to an Anthony Edwards/LaMelo Ball/Ayo Dosunmu backcourt, but he's more of a three by nature. Joan Beringer is a backup center, not a four.

Anderson, who turns 33 in September, seemed like a possible option to re-sign with the Wolves for around a veteran minimum contract. Instead, he'll head to Toronto, which just landed Kawhi Leonard and also has Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, and rookie Allen Graves as PF options.

After being waived by the Grizzlies in late February, Anderson returned to Minnesota. He played 19 games for the Wolves down the stretch, starting two of them, and averaged 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 19 minutes per game. He was not a major part of the Wolves' playoff rotation, playing over eight minutes just twice in eight postseason appearances.

Kyle Anderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson also spent the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with the Timberwolves, starting 56 of 148 appearances in that stint. He was more of a key rotation player in those years. Anderson then had brief stints with the Warriors, Heat, Jazz, and Grizzlies before his return to Minnesota. The 30th overall pick in 2014 began his career with four seasons in San Antonio — where he played with Leonard — followed by four seasons in Memphis, where he started a career-high 69 games in 2020-21.

The Wolves may be holding out a sliver of hope that they can convince LeBron James to come play for them. If that doesn't happen, they're probably going to have to go bargain shopping at power forward, given their lack of cap room under the second apron. Another possible target just came off the board with Kenrich Williams returning to the Thunder.

Players who could be available on a minimum deal include Maxi Kleber, Guerschon Yabusele, Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., David Roddy, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Jeremy Sochan, and Trendon Watford. It's unlikely that any of those players would start over Dosunmu, which would mean experimenting with McDaniels as the starting four at least for a while.