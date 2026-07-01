The Wolves Might Just Have a Sliver of Hope in Pursuit of LeBron James

The Timberwolves reportedly reached out to LeBron James' camp on Tuesday — and why not? It's undoubtedly a major long shot that one of the two greatest basketball players ever winds up in Minnesota, but the Wolves do check quite a few of the boxes LeBron is believed to be seeking as he leaves the Lakers and heads into his record 24th NBA season at 41 years old.

Everything that's been reported indicates James is prioritizing happiness and playing competitive basketball over making a financial decision. Having made well over half a billion dollars in NBA earnings alone, James may be open to taking a veteran minimum contract to sign with a contender, according to Shams Charania. That's key, because the Wolves can't presently offer him more than the minimum unless they get off of Josh Green's contract or do some other roster maneuvering.

From a competitive, basketball standpoint, it's hard to imagine a much better fit for LeBron. The Wolves are in major need of a starting power forward after trading away Julius Randle and Naz Reid. Who better to slide into that spot than a 22-time All-Star who continues to play at a very high level in his third decade in the NBA?

In Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, the Wolves have a backcourt full of offensive firepower, which means James wouldn't have to carry the load on that end. He's believed to be a fan of Edwards after winning gold in Paris as teammates two years ago, for what that's worth. James also wouldn't have to over-exert himself on defense, where the Wolves are anchored by Rudy Gobert and have Jaden McDaniels to guard the other team's best perimeter player.

The Wolves have won at least 49 games and one playoff series in three straight seasons, with two trips to the Western Conference Finals. If they were to add James in addition to Ball, they'd be far more dangerous on paper than they have been at any point in the Edwards and Chris Finch era. LeBron's all-around game, and most importantly his connective passing and basketball IQ, would make him a dream fit for Minnesota.

You can't stop me from dreaming pic.twitter.com/4U0xFoYRYY — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) June 30, 2026

To the extent that James is concerned about legacy and optics at this point in his career, the Wolves would also make sense in that regard. It wouldn't come off as outright ring chasing if he went to Minnesota like it might if he joined the Spurs or Thunder or Knicks. And if he were to help the Timberwolves win a championship — snapping a major men's sports title drought in the state that dates back to 1991 — it would be a pretty compelling cherry on top of his claim to GOAT status.

There are plenty of reasons why it's a long shot. Other teams will be able to offer more money. Minnesota winters are harsh. There are bigger markets out there with better weather and golf and whatever else James might be looking for outside of basketball. He will most likely end up elsewhere, so Wolves fans shouldn't get their hopes up too high.

But from a pure basketball standpoint, the Timberwolves make all kinds of sense. And that says a lot, considering the franchise's history. It's a long shot, but not an impossibility. The Wolves have Edwards and Ball and maybe, just maybe, a sliver of hope that LeBron James' final chapter could take place in Minnesota.