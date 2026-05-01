Wolves Suffer Crushing Injury News 2 Hours Before Game 6 Against Denver

The Timberwolves may need a miracle to beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 Thursday night.

Less than two hours before the scheduled 8:42 p.m. CT opening tip, guard Ayo Dosunmu and forward Kyler Anderson were ruled out. Dosunmu showed up on the injury report with a questionable tag due to right calf soreness, while Anderson was a late addition due to an illness.

"Major loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves lineup tonight: Guard Ayo Dosunmu is out in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets due to a calf injury," said Shams Charania at 6:51 p.m.

Shams' report came just five minutes after Wolves beat reporter Jon Krawczynski said Dosunmu would be a game-time decision. After Shams' report, Krawczynski reacted, "Ayo Dosunmu has been a breakthrough player in the playoffs for the Wolves. Calf injuries are nothing to mess with, though. A gutting loss for the Wolves. The mountain just got steeper."

Minnesota is also without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. Edwards is considered week-to-week with a bone bruise following him hyperextending his left knee in Game 4. DiVincenzo ruptured his Achilles in that same game, and has since undergone surgery that will keep him out for the majority of next season.

What's the starting lineup going to be without Edwards, DiVincenzo, Dosunmu, and Anderson? Here's our best guess at the starting five:

Mike Conley

Jaden McDaniels

Julius Randle

Naz Reid

Rudy Gobert

If it's not Naz in the starting lineup, then it could be Terrence Shannon Jr. or Bones Hyland. It all depends on how head coach Chris Finch wants the rotation to look.

If that is the starting five, here's the bench rotation:

Bones Hyland

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Jaylen Clark

Joe Ingles

Julian Phillips

Joan Beringer

Hyland was originally questionable with knee soreness, but the Wolves have determined that he's available. Whether he's limited is to be determined.

Never in a million simulations would Ingles, Phillips, or Beringer have been asked to play meaningful minutes in the playoffs this season, but here we are after a rash of unfortunate injuries that makes Denver a heavy, heavy favorite to win Game 6 and then host Game 7 on Saturday.

If the Nuggets win, Game 7 is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Regardless of the Wolves-Nuggets series going six or seven games, Game 1 of the conference semifinals series against the Spurs will be on Monday night in San Antonio.