Top Five Moments From 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
The NBA All-Star celebrity game is organized chaos.
It’s a performative exhibition where some former NBAers can show that they still got it against the staunch competition of a wide array of celebrities. The Antetokounmpo brothers coached against Anthony Anderson this year with a wild mix of a player pool that included actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, rapper GloRilla, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul, Chargers receiver Keenan Allen and former NBA stars Jason Williams and Jeremy Lin to name a few.
Ahead of the premier events of All-Star Saturday and Sunday, the celebrity game provides some lighthearted fun that’s always good for the wackiest moments on a basketball floor. Wait, what do you mean the Hornets mascot put on a full-court press?
Here’s a list of the best and funniest moments from Friday’s All-Star celebrity game in Los Angeles:
5. Nic Vansteenberghe nearly takes a tumble during intros
Any Love Island fans out there?
Nic Vansteenberghe, of “Nicolandria” fame from the most recent season of Love Island, was on the floor for Team Anthony. Olandria showed up to support Nic for the contest—hopefully she didn’t see him trip over the red carpet while he was introduced. Although the joke is unbelievably over, it was a nice touch by Nic to go with jersey No. 67.
4. Rome Flynn wins second straight All-Star celebrity game MVP
Do we have an All-Star celebrity game juggernaut on our hands?
Flynn, the Daytime Emmy Award–winning actor, received MVP honors for the second straight year after dropping 17 points in the win for Team Giannis. It was a bit of a surprise that Tacko Fall didn’t win MVP this time around with his dominance, but Flynn walks away with the award with a chance to go for the three-peat next year.
3. Tacko Fall dominates, because why not?
Fall hasn’t played in the NBA since 2021, but he was obviously a good bet to dominate during the celebrity game. He’s played in the Chinese Basketball Association and Australian National Basketball League as recently as last year. He had a whopping 20 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks on Saturday, including a flashy dunk off an assist from Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
2. Suns owner Mat Ishbia hits a jumper over Tacko Fall
The Suns owner competed in the exhibition, but don’t get it twisted—Ishbia is no slouch. He was a walk-on guard for Tom Izzo’s Michigan State national championship squad in 2000. He’s a forward-facing owner who can still hoop a bit, sinking a high-floating jumper over the 7' 6" Fall.
1. Shams Charania still refuses to put his phone down
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania was part of the winning Team Giannis. That didn’t stop his coach from getting a friendly jab in as Antetokounmpo hilariously said that Charania “can’t hoop” pregame. Why not poke a little fun after Antetokounmpo was at the center of NBA trade rumors until the Bucks decided to keep him past the deadline?
Even better were the shots of Charania still on his phone during the game. NBA fans wanted to see Charania lace up, but the bigger question was how he would survive without his phone during the game.
Well, he didn’t. The NBA never sleeps and Charania might have had to check on Zach LaVine’s season-ending injury which surfaced during the action. Even Kevin Durant couldn’t believe it.
Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.Follow blakesilverman