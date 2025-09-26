Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson Suffers Offseason Injury, Now Out for Weeks
The Trail Blazers seem eager to take a step forward after improving in 2025—but they'll have to do it without an important piece of their young core.
Portland guard Scoot Henderson tore his left hamstring this week and will miss four to eight weeks' worth of basketball activities, the Trail Blazers announced Friday afternoon.
Henderson, 21, is entering his third NBA season. Portland drafted him third in 2023, behind Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Hornets forward Brandon Miller—both of whom have fared better to start their careers.
As a rookie, Henderson averaged 14 points per game but was worth -1.7 win shares on a 21-61 team. In 2024-25, the Trail Blazers improved to 36-46 and Henderson made a bit of progress; his advanced numbers ticked up slightly even as his scoring declined.
Portland, buoyed the offseason acquisition of guard Jrue Holiday—and spiritually by its reunion with injured guard Damian Lillard—is scheduled to open its 2025-26 campaign on Oct. 22 against the Timberwolves.