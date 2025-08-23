Blazers Rookie Stunningly Listed Among 25 Best Bigs in NBA Before Playing a Game
One of the true stunners during the 2025 NBA Draft was when the Portland Trail Blazers decided to take Yang Hansen with the 16th overall pick with a draft-day trade.
Prior to the draft, Hansen was expected to be a borderline first-round pick. The Blazers liked him enough to take him just outside of the lottery, making sure they got their man.
Hansen played well in Summer League, and that hype has only gotten bigger before training camp starts. In fact, one publication ranks him higher than the former starting center in Portland.
Blazers rookie Yang Hansen gets a surprising ranking by The Athletic
In a new list tallying the NBA's best big men, Zach Harper of The Athletic gave Hansen a surprisingly high ranking, despite the fact that he hasn't played in a real NBA game yet.
Harper ranked him as the 25th-best big man in the league, which is higher than Deandre Ayton, who was the starting center for the Blazers last season before being bought out.
It's also higher than Donovan Clingan, who will likely start for the Trail Blazers this season. Harper is big into the hype, giving his reasons for ranking Hansen this high.
"Yes, I’m already buying the Hansen hype," Harper writes. "No, I don’t care if it takes a little bit for him to realize it. I’m going all in, and I believe he’s a top-25 big man right away with his skill and size."
The Portland Trail Blazers believe Yang Hansen can be a star
Hansen really impressed the Trail Blazers with his ability to protect the rim and pass the ball while he was in China. They believe both of those abilities will translate in the NBA.
It might take a while for Hansen to feel comfortable playing at the NBA level, but that doesn't mean that he won't eventually turn into the star player that they believe he can be.
Hansen will likely start his career off the bench, but he will get plenty of opportunities to develop as a rookie. Chauncey Billups is committed to getting the most out of his rookie center.
Hansen has a chance to be a fan favorite immediately in Portland.
