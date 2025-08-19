Former Blazers Forward Signs With East Squad in Free Agency
Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Skal Labissiere has signed a deal with the Washington Wizards.
NBA insider Chris Haynes was the first to report on the news.
Labissiere was a member of the Blazers during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
He was traded to the Blazers prior to the 2019 NBA trade deadline for Caleb Swanigan. The 29-year-old started for the team in the season finale and was incredible. In that outing he recorded 29 points and 15 rebounds in the win.
Labissiere played 42 games for the Blazers. In those contests, he averaged 5.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three in 15.0 minutes of action along with two starts.
The former Kentucky Wildcat went five seasons away from the NBA. He made his return last season with the Sacramento Kings. In four games, Labissiere averaged 1.3 points per game, 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and didn't miss a three in 3.0 minutes of action.
Prior to making a return to the NBA, Labissiere played a handful of stints in the G League and internationally, including for the Mexico City Capitanes and Grises de Humacao of the Puerto Rican league, but he didn't play for them.
After those two stints spanning the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Labissiere joined the Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. He played in the G League for the time being before he played four games with the NBA Kings last season.
Labissiere joined the Orlando Magic Summer League team. In his debut, the forward recorded 14 points, five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in just 17 minutes of action.
Labissiere established himself as a solid player in college while in Lexington. The Haitian native averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field.
After one season at Kentucky, Labissiere declared for the draft and was selected No. 28 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns and was traded to the Kings shortly after.
There is a chance that the 29-year-old could carve out a solid season with the lowly Wizards if given the opportunity.
