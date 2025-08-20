Lakers Linked to Blazers’ $160 Million Forward in Trade Rumors
The Portland Trail Blazers probably regret the decision to stand pat at the trade deadline last season. They thought they could make the playoffs with the guys they had on the roster.
Instead, they fell short. With that, they missed the trade window to get rid of some dead weight on the team. Most notably, Deandre Ayton, whom they had to buy out this summer instead.
Had they traded him at the deadline, they might have actually gotten something for him. The same can be said for Jerami Grant, whom the Blazers have been trying to trade this offseason.
The Lakers might be interested in trading for Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant
Sam Amico of Hoops Hype has a trade proposal that he thinks could help the Los Angeles Lakers and the Trail Blazers. Here is the full proposal:
Trail Blazers receive: Rui Hachimura
Lakers receive: Jerami Grant
This is a straight-up one-for-one trade that would help the Blazers save a lot of money. For Portland, this trade would make them extremely happy.
Adding Hachimura would give them a player who can hit threes, defend at a high level, and rebound well. He's also much more available than Grant has been, having played 68 games and 59 games in each of the last two seasons.
For Los Angeles, adding Grant gives them a scorer who might be more motivated in a new situation. He has always been able to score the ball at a high level, which is what the Lakers need if they aren't committed to defense.
The Trail Blazers are still trying to trade Jerami Grant for anything of value
The Lakers likely would say no to this trade. They don't want someone who might be just marginally better if he is going to clog up their books for the future.
Portland continues to look for a partner to trade Grant away for anything of value. They are desperate to get something in return for him.
This past season, Hachimura averaged 13.1 points, five rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Grant averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in just 47 games played for the Blazers.
