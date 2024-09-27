3 Trail Blazers Set to Fight in Training Camp for Last Roster Spot
On paper, three Portland Trail Blazers head into the team's training camp next week competing for the club's 15th and final standard roster spot.
Fourth-year small forward Dalano Banton is on a partially guaranteed $2.2 million veteran's minimum deal, with just $217,533 of that sum guaranteed. Veteran point guard Devonte' Graham and swingman Henri Drell are both on non-guaranteed deals. Drell's deal is said to be an Exhibit 10 training camp contract.
Ultimately, this gig is Banton's lose. Portland traded for the 6-foot-9 pro from the Boston Celtics, along with cash considerations in exchange for a protected future second round draft pick. Banton enjoyed his most productive run in the NBA yet during his 30 games (eight starts) with the Trail Blazers, averaging 16.7 points on .408/.311/.780 shooting splits, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks a night, far outperforming his current contract.
Returning combo forward Justin Minaya, former Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Bryce McGowens and former Texas Legends swingman Taze Moore are the Trail Blazers' three current two-way signings. Should Drell outplay one of them in training camp, Portland could theoretically waive someone and replace them with the young Estonian wing. A more likely scenario, however, is that the Trail Blazers will instead cut Drell before inking him to an affiliate deal with their G League squad, the Rip City Remix. After 60 days with the club, Drell will become eligible for a bonus worth up to $77,500.
Graham was Portland's only free agent signing this summer. The 29-year-old was first drafted with the No. 34 pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kansas, where he had been a consensus All-American First Teamer and the Big 12 Player of the Year. He's previously suited up for Charlotte, the New Orleans Pelicans, and last year the San Antonio Spurs.
During his best season with the Hornets, 2019-20, Graham averaged a whopping 18.2 points on .382/.373/.820 shooting splits, 7.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals — all career highs. Last year, he was barely a rotation player with the Spurs, cameoing in just 23 games, for just 13.6 minutes per.
Graham is by no means washed up, and would benefit from an opportunity elsewhere. He could be an intriguing deep-bench option for a veteran team, but makes little sense on a team that's looking to develop younger talent with higher upside.
